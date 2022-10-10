ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krutul is the first to graduate from the public administration ABM Program

Ania Krutul, born in Poland and raised in Fairhope, Alabama, has always been inspired by the role of economics and politics in everyday life. However, she did not have any practical experience of how these two could coincide academically. It was not until she enrolled at the University of Alabama at Birmingham that she discovered her passion for sustainability and public policy pertaining to environmental concerns.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Community shines light on a little-known incident in Civil Rights-era Birmingham

“The dynamite had been lit, but miraculously the fuse stopped before detonation.”. Between 1955 and 1963, there were 29 bombings or attempted bombings in Birmingham, including the Sept. 15, 1963, explosion at the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four little girls and injured more than 20 others in the congregation. Churches were not the only targets in “Bombingham,” however. On April 28, 1958, someone placed 54 sticks of dynamite outside a window at Temple Beth-El, one of the city’s oldest synagogues, which was founded in 1907 and opened its sanctuary on Highland Avenue in 1926.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Honors College#Science And Technology#Linus College#Ummu Bah Of Collierville#Ymca Youth In Government
