Florence Pugh Reminds Everyone She’s the Queen of Dramatic Looks in This Show-Stopping & Flowing Coral Gown

Florence Pugh Samir Hussein/WireImage.

When Florence Pugh arrives on the red carpet, you know all eyes are on her and the dramatic gown she chose to marvel in. The 2022 London Film Festival was no different because, as always, Pugh comes to turn heads.

On Oct 7, Pugh arrived at the UK premiere of The Wonder during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 in a gown that’s going to live in our minds rent-free til the end of time. We’re not joking when we say this is the kind of flair and feminine energy-filled ensemble we want to see from the upcoming Barbie movie. Pugh looked incredible and if you don’t believe us, check out these photos for yourself:

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images.

In the photos, we see the Don’t Worry Darling star rocking a dramatic, floor-length coral gown from Valentino Haute Couture. The flowing gown has a cutout right where her sternum is, and the rest is all flowing fabric until you reach the bottom, where there’s a myriad of feathers on the trim.

The Black Widow star paired it with a 1920s-inspired hairdo with a curl wrapped around the side of her hair. She also sported the look with some delicate jewelry that complimented the overall look without detracting from the main focus.

In a previous interview with Elle, Pugh talked about how she loves her ever-evolving red carpet style, and how she doesn’t have a set style. “I’ve been able to adapt to my grown-up lifestyle with my ability to wear certain brands, but I’ve known from a very young age that it didn’t really matter where [the clothes] were from as long as it made me feel good and looked right.”

Before you go, see this slideshow showing photos of the drama-filled ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice premiere.