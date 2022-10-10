ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

NBC San Diego

China Is No Longer Just Any Emerging Market — It Has Become Its Own Beast

The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers

Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
SILVER PEAK, NV
NBC San Diego

FDA Confirms Adderall Shortage as Largest Manufacturer Warns of Delays Through End of the Year

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall, more than two months after some pharmacies reported difficulties filling prescriptions. The shortage affects the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant that helps manage ADHD symptoms. The FDA said in a statement that...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Ex-head of US electric truck firm found guilty of fraud

The former head of Nikola, a start-up making electric- and hydrogen-powered trucks, was found guilty of fraud on Friday for misleading investors about his company's alleged progress and capabilities in order to raise more money.  Prosecutors accused the entrepreneur of having exaggerated the number of orders placed and the company's ability to produce hydrogen and having lied about prototypes. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal

Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
POLITICS
NBC San Diego

Bitcoin Reverses Lower After Thursday's Big Rally But Remains in the $19,000 Level

Cryptocurrencies were little changed on Friday as investors sought to extend the previous day's rally. Bitcoin was lower by 1% at $19,175.00, and ether gained 1% to trade at $1,299.66. Both assets ended their fourth down weeks in the last five. Crypto jumped Thursday, following the movement of stocks after...
STOCKS

