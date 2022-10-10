Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
China Is No Longer Just Any Emerging Market — It Has Become Its Own Beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
Even Amid Inflation and Recession Worries, There Are Opportunities to Build Wealth, Top-Ranked Advisors Say
Financial advisors who landed on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list are hearing concerns about high inflation and a possible recession from their clients. While those top experts admit they don't know exactly how today's uncertainties will shake out, there are definite reasons to be both optimistic and opportunistic, they say.
Consumer Spending Was Flat in September and Below Expectations as Inflation Takes Toll
Retail and food services sales in total were little changed in September against the estimate for a 0.3% gain. Excluding autos, sales rose 0.1%, vs. the estimate for spending to be unchanged. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation, indicating that consumer spending slowed. Consumer spending was flat in September...
Globally Critical Chip Firm Tells U.S. Staff to Stop Servicing China Customers After Biden Export Curbs
ASML, one of the world's most important semiconductor toolmakers, told U.S. employees to servicing Chinese customers. It comes in response to Washington's latest rules that say, "U.S. persons" that support the development or production of certain chips in China require a license to do so. Meanwhile, TSMC, Samsung and SK...
Treasury's Yellen Says Russia's War Has Weakened Its Economy ‘for Years to Come'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia's economy is projected to contract "this year and the next" due to historic sanctions. Russia's GDP is expected to contract by 6.2% this year and 4.1% in 2023. The Russian military has had to rely on Iran and North Korea for military gear amid...
Social Security Record 8.7% Cost-Of-Living Adjustment for 2023 Could Pressure the Program's Funds, Some Experts Say
Social Security beneficiaries are poised to see bigger checks with an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment in 2023. But it remains to be seen how that will affect the program's long-term funding projections, experts say. Social Security's average retiree benefit will go up by $146 per month in 2023, thanks to a...
Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
JPMorgan Chase Tops Estimates as Bank Reaps More Interest Income Than Expected After Jump in Rates
Here are the numbers: Earnings: $3.12 a share, may not be comparable with the $2.88 estimate, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $33.49 billion, vs. $32.1 billion estimate. Shares of the New York-based bank rose 1.5% in early trading. JPMorgan Chase on Friday posted results that topped analysts' estimates as the biggest...
British Government Performs Major U-Turn on Tax Cuts. But Markets Are Far From Convinced
Corporation tax was set to increase from 19% to 25% under Truss' predecessor, Boris Johnson, but that was scrapped by Truss on Friday. The tax will now increase as originally planned. U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — rallied sharply ahead of Truss' news conference. The long-dated 30-year yield...
Biden Administration Asked Saudi Arabia to Postpone OPEC Decision by a Month, Saudis Say
The Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of oil producer group OPEC, to delay its decision on oil output by a month, the kingdom said in a statement. Notably, Biden's request would have delayed the decision until after the U.S. midterm elections. In a statement, the Saudi government...
Hong Kong, Japan Stocks Up More Than 3%, Asia Markets Gain After Wall Street's Rally
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific jumped on Friday, taking the lead from Wall Street overnight as investors shook off a strong inflation report. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 3.46% higher, while the Topix gained 2.69%. Japan's yen plunged to its lowest levels...
Morgan Stanley Shares Drop 4% After Missing Profit Estimate as Investment Banking Revenue Collapses
Here are the numbers: Earnings of $1.47 a share, compared with $1.49 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $12.99 billion, compared with the $13.3 billion estimate. Shares of the bank slumped 4.8%. Morgan Stanley on Friday posted third-quarter results that missed analysts' expectations as investment banking revenue collapsed...
FDA Confirms Adderall Shortage as Largest Manufacturer Warns of Delays Through End of the Year
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall, more than two months after some pharmacies reported difficulties filling prescriptions. The shortage affects the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant that helps manage ADHD symptoms. The FDA said in a statement that...
Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Found Guilty of Fraud Over Statements He Made While CEO of the EV Company
Trevor Milton was found guilty of three of four counts of fraud on Friday. The founder of Nikola was charged with making fraudulent statements to drive up the value of Nikola's stock. Trevor Milton, the founder and former chairman and CEO of electric heavy truck maker Nikola, was found guilty...
Ex-head of US electric truck firm found guilty of fraud
The former head of Nikola, a start-up making electric- and hydrogen-powered trucks, was found guilty of fraud on Friday for misleading investors about his company's alleged progress and capabilities in order to raise more money. Prosecutors accused the entrepreneur of having exaggerated the number of orders placed and the company's ability to produce hydrogen and having lied about prototypes.
How Palantir's Tech-Based Patriotism and Politics Grew Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Company
Palantir, more than any other tech startup of the last few decades, has been closely tied to government work, often secretive in nature. Its CEO Alex Karp, who founded the company with Peter Thiel, is an outspoken patriot and advocate for the use of technology in national defense. The CIA...
Citigroup Reports 25% Decline in Third-Quarter Profits But Tops Revenue Expectations
The bank reported $18.51 billion in revenue versus the $18.25 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. This was up 6% year over year. Net income fell 25% year over year. Citigroup shares have slumped 29% this year, leaving it by far the lowest-valued among its U.S. peers. Citigroup said...
Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
Bitcoin Reverses Lower After Thursday's Big Rally But Remains in the $19,000 Level
Cryptocurrencies were little changed on Friday as investors sought to extend the previous day's rally. Bitcoin was lower by 1% at $19,175.00, and ether gained 1% to trade at $1,299.66. Both assets ended their fourth down weeks in the last five. Crypto jumped Thursday, following the movement of stocks after...
