Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Therapy dog finds new home at nursing facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The saying “man’s best friend” may be overused many times, but for a nursing facility in Jonesboro, residents said that’s definitely the case thanks to a new addition. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Liberty Park Senior Living Facility announced the addition of...
Kait 8
Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of a Jonesboro restaurant and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community has died. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with cancer. The news came after her employer, Skinny J’s, had hosted...
whiterivernow.com
Outlaw Snax, Bad Boy Mowers collecting for Hurricane Ian victims today
Outlaw Snax and Bad Boy Mowers are teaming up today to help provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian. A Bad Boy Mowers truck and trailer are at two locations until 7 p.m.: the Walmart Supercenter in Batesville and Harps Food Store in Southside. The trucks at both locations...
Kait 8
Arkansas Early Learning explains its no-cost childcare program, plus career opportunities
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Early Learning provides a variety of programs to set children up for success, beginning with pregnant mothers and continuing through a child’s transition to Kindergarten. Kirsten Ditto spoke with the AEL program relations manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their...
Kait 8
What local hospitals expect from flu season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the cold temperatures on their way, many health professionals are worried about what the winter months might look like from a virus perspective. Steve Woodruff, chief medical officer at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, said they are seeing a lot of cases across the south which is different than the normal.
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
whiterivernow.com
Angel Tree applications now being taken
Applications are now being taken for the United Way of North Central Arkansas’ Angel Tree Program. The Angel Tree Program assists low-income families in Independence County with Christmas gifts for their children. Parents and guardians can now pick up the program’s applications from the Department of Human Services at 100 Weaver Ave. in Batesville.
whiterivernow.com
Southside man dies after Floral Road accident
A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansans for Animals provides low cost clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A deadline is approaching for those who want to register for a low-cost vaccination clinic. Northeast Arkansans for Animals is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 15 and said the deadline to register was 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Director Wannda Turner said the...
whiterivernow.com
Fairfield Bay woman dies in Stone County accident
A Fairfield Bay woman was killed Friday after a head-on collision in rural Stone County. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Ashton Rae Woods, 33, was driving north on State Highway 263 in a 2020 Kia Soul when a 2022 Toyota Tundra heading south, driven by Paydan Biram Stewart, 24, of Prim, reportedly crossed the double line and collided with the front of Woods’ Kia.
Kait 8
Jonesboro, Craighead County tax collections continue to soar
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite a down economy across the United States, consumers continue to spend “record amounts of money” in Jonesboro and Craighead County. According to our content partner Talk Business & Politics, the city collected $2.1 million in city sales and use taxes in September. That’s an increase of 7.1 percent ($138,000) compared to last year.
Kait 8
Arrest made in connection with deadly September shooting
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) – A 67-year-old Heber Springs man who faces charges in a deadly Cleburne County shooting turned himself in to deputies on Thursday. Roy James Newman is being charged with second-degree murder and terroristic act for a shooting that happened on Friday, Sept. 23. According to...
Kait 8
Encore! Hollywood Grill returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of build-your-own burgers and onion ring towers will be happy to know Hollywood Grill is returning to Jonesboro. Owner/operator Ryan Shelton said Wednesday the new restaurant will be located in the former Murdock’s Catfish building, 1820 South Main St. While he does not yet...
Video captures moment when mesmerizing dust devil forms in Arkansas
The massive dust devil swirled dust and debris across a field, capturing the moment when a curious person ran up to it, getting a little too close for comfort.
Kait 8
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a Craighead County highway. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 11 on State Highway 351 north of U.S. Highway 49. ArDOT reported the crash affected all southbound lanes of the...
Kait 8
Crews installing all-way stop signs at busy Jonesboro intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash is resulting in temporary stop signs until the traffic light can be repaired. According to the Jonesboro desk sergeant, temporary “all-way stop” or “4-way stop” stop signs are being installed at the Parker Road and Southwest Drive intersection.
KTLO
Expired tags lead to arrest of Baxter County man for a stolen motorcycle
A Baxter County man has been charged with theft by receiving along with several misdemeanors in relation to a burglary that occurred in September. According to the probable cause affidavit, a report of items were reported stolen from a home in Midway belonging to a man to died in June. Included in the report was a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle, a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle, a 4000 watt generator, garden cart and other miscellaneous items taken from the home between June 29 and September 18.
whiterivernow.com
State Police arrest Missouri man after pursuit
Arkansas State Police say a Missouri man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming his vehicle into a utility pole south of Pocahontas. State police said a trooper attempted to stop William Bedford Craig, 25, of Doniphan, Mo., for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge when Craig allegedly sped away.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Priscilla Ann “Percy” Hayes
Priscilla Ann “Percy” Hayes, 87, departed this life on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home in Swifton. She was born in Robinson, Illinois on May 16, 1935 to Percy Brack and Frances (Doyal) Ivie. Priscilla was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed reading books and working puzzle...
KTLO
Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
