Tri-City Herald
Heat Check on Alec Pierce, Rodney Thomas II, and Other Young Players
The Indianapolis Colts have limped out of the gate in 2022, starting the season at an ugly 2-2-1 record. Despite the team's disjointed play, the Colts have had some young players emerge early in the season. From rookies to veterans getting their first real action, today I dive into the...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
Tri-City Herald
49ers at Falcons Week 6: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets
After a 21-15 defeat against NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons hope to get back on track this weekend in an intra-conference match-up against the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons hope to cool down a red-hot 49ers offense that has won three of their last...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing
HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021. He then had a brief...
Tri-City Herald
Just How Healthy is the Eagles’ Offensive Line?
PHILADELPHIA – Your view of the Eagles' injury report on Thursday when it comes to the offensive line depends on whether or not you’re a glass-half-full type or a glass-half-empty sort. Four of the five linemen were limited due to injury. The only one who wasn’t was right...
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
Tri-City Herald
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks
When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL. Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Top-5 2023 center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Kentucky basketball: Report
Aaron Bradshaw, one of the most coveted big men prospects in the 2023 class, committed to Kentucky men's basketball on Friday less than an hour before the Wildcats take the court for Big Blue Madness. Bradshaw, a 7-footer who stars at Camden High School with DJ Wagner, announced his pledge to head coach John Calipari through Joe Tipton of On3. The big man from New Jersey is one of several high-profile prospects, Wagner included, who will...
Tri-City Herald
Andre Dillard Has a Chance to Play, but Who Gets Cut to Make Room for Him?
PHILADELPHIA - There’s a good chance Andre Dillard plays Sunday. That’s what Nick Sirianni said on Friday morning in his final press conference before the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in a titanic Sunday night matchup between two of the top teams in the NFC East. “He’s close...
Tri-City Herald
Bleacher Report Disrespects Trae Young in Player Rankings
View the original article to see embedded media. Few NBA players receive the same level of disrespect that Trae Young incurs on a near-daily basis. The Atlanta Hawks point guard has taken slings and arrows since his days playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. Over the past four years, Young has...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Why Juan Toscano-Anderson Missed The Lakers’ Second Timberwolves Preseason Contest
Head coach Darvin Ham had stressed that he would play his regular Los Angeles Lakers rotation for the team's final two preseason games, yesterday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings. Last night, when the dust had settled, one familiar face you'd expect to be part of that lineup was missing: forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, signed away from the title-winning Golden State Warriors on a veteran's minimum contract this summer.
Tri-City Herald
Will Russell Westbrook Have Same Willingness To Come Off Bench As Dwyane Wade?
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was the top reserve for most of the final two and a half years of his Hall of Fame career. It was quite the change for Wade after so many years as a starter. For the most part, he handled it well. In fact, he enjoyed it so much during his final "Last Dance" season. He set a Heat record with 35 points off the bench.
