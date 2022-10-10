ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receives 1-year ban

By Izzy Karpinski
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fl8R0_0iTGAKzy00

NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the mall around 3 p.m. after getting a report of individuals carrying firearms in the mall’s food court area.

Officers confirmed three people had firearms. One of them had a “high-capacity magazine” in his backpack according to Greenwood public information officer Matthew Fillenwarth.

Police say as the group was standing in line at the food court, a spring-loaded magazine fell out of the backpack, sending bullets across the floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGeiJ_0iTGAKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EABE_0iTGAKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwwKd_0iTGAKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bfxj4_0iTGAKzy00

A woman sitting in the food court saw the magazine and kicked it away from the individual who dropped it.

The individual who dropped the magazine picked it back up and then was seen running into the women’s bathroom to put it back in the backpack, according to police.

One man was sitting in the parking lot, when he saw at least six Greenwood police officers arrive “out of nowhere.”

“They ran into the mall with rifles,” described the man, who wished to stay anonymous.

After investigating, Greenwood police determined the group was lawfully carrying under Indiana state law.

“At no time did the individuals display a weapon and no threats were made,” said Greenwood police in a statement on their Facebook page .

The individuals were released by police.

The Greenwood Park Mall has issued one-year bans to all three individuals. Weapons are prohibited at all Simon mall properties based on the company’s Code of Conduct .

In July, three people were killed and two others were hurt when a gunman opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall’s food court . The gunman was shot and killed by a citizen carrying a firearm at the mall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 20

Debby Marchetti
4d ago

I thought in a previous article they gave them a one year ban from the mall and said they were carrying them legally so what part of the story is not being told for them to change the amount on the ban?

Reply
10
Barb Beauchamp
4d ago

apparently you're not monitored when you enter so banning good people who was legally carrying makes no sense to me. Where there's a criminal...there's a way! Totally appalled by this.

Reply
9
jay hard
4d ago

was there some young man a few months ago that stopped a shooter? pretty sure he save a lot of people in that mall. now you are kicking people out just because they carry. guess next time someone goes crazy in your gun free zone you'll blame the gun

Reply(2)
6
Related
wrtv.com

Indianapolis man sentenced for having Glock switches, 3D-printed gun

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having a Glock switch and 3D-printed firearm. A Glock switch is a simple and illegal device that allows a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic machine gun. The devices are roughly the size of a bottle cap and can be 3D-printed in less than 20 minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WRTV

1 dead after shooting on east side

A person has died after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of E. 33rd Street and Denny Street on the east side
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Greenwood Park Mall#The Mall
Fox 59

3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds following a series of carjackings and robberies of people pumping gas at local gas stations. The suspects are accused of two carjackings and a third robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to...
WTWO/WAWV

New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Dump truck fatal accident in Johnson County

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Amity Fire Department, and Nineveh Fire Department are currently investigating a single vehicle accident involving a dump truck in the area of 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road, Franklin, Indiana. The Sheriff’s Office received the call of the accident at 2:44 pm. When emergency...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox 59

Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Man stabbed Monday night outside westside Kroger supermarket in Bloomington, Indiana

A 27-year-old man was stabbed outside the westside Kroger Monday night in the 500 block of South Liberty Drive, according to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo. Police responded to a fight at the supermarket around 11 p.m. that resulted in the stabbing. The 35-year-old suspect then fled from the area but was later arrested after being located by a K9 dog from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Police respond to armed bank robbery in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after Star Financial Bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon. The Fishers Police Department said officers are responding to Star Financial Bank on East 96th Street by Lantern Road after a report of an armed robbery. The department says they believe the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle south into Indianapolis.
WTHR

Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Carmel police seek help identifying Best Buy theft suspect

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Best Buy store. The Carmel Police Department said the man is suspected of stealing three Apple Watches from the Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. on Sunday. Police added that he left the area in a white SUV at about 4:40 p.m.
CARMEL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy