Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
Habitat for Humanity unveils 1st all-electric homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Habitat for Humanity of Kent County unveiled the organization’s very first all-concrete homes Thursday. This will not only benefit the new homeowners, but everyone else, too. It’s all on one lot, but will eventually become three, brand new, single family homes in the Baxter...
'Time to retire': Grand Valley Marine to close doors after 58 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 58 years in business, Grand Valley Marine in Grandville will permanently close its doors next month. Owner Jeff Noel said to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that he's ready to retire and adds that it's been difficult to find Marine techs to work on customer boats, describing the trade as a specialized field.
Public meeting addresses ARPA funding priorities in Kent Co.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A work session Friday morning gave the Kent County Board of Commissioners the opportunity to weigh in on how American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding should be prioritized. A total of $127.6 million in ARPA funding has been allocated for Kent County. The agenda posted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer, Dixon debate in Grand Rapids
Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon participated in the first gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election season on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Recent WDIV/Detroit News polling showed Whitmer with a commanding 17-point lead over Dixon, and an even bigger lead in the key battleground of Macomb County.
Kent District Library hosting 'Lost Water Bottles of Summertime' exhibit at Caledonia branch
CALEDONIA, Mich. — Fall may have arrived, but the Kent District Library announced that it's hosting the unique "Lost Water Bottles of Summertime" exhibit at their Caledonia Township branch. Usually, there is a different display planned out by library patrons each month but for October, they were coming up...
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
Hispanic Center of Western MI hosting last mobile mammography clinic for women
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's 13 Friends for Life Day -- the time to remind you and your friends to know her normal. That includes everything from a self breast exam to scheduling a yearly mammogram. Local health officials want to encourage Hispanic women to really know their normal...
Muskegon trailblazer, Delores L. Cole, honored with retirement gala
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A long-time Muskegon-area activist described as a 'pillar of the community' recently earned a special honor. Delores L. Cole gave her life to public service, a public that gave back last week, with a gala paying tribute to her life and work. Cole’s daughter, Dr. Beverly...
'Standing up against censorship': West Michigan libraries push back against book bans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A recent report from PEN America found there’s been an increase in books bans in schools. It says more than 1,600 book title were banned during the 2021-22 school year. Public libraries are also being targeted. Book challenges and bans have happened right here...
Kent Co. residents plead for more attention on PFAS contamination
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Residents and activists in Northern Kent County are calling for more action to be done to clean up the Rogue River and surrounding areas of PFAS. The activists invited local lawmakers on a listening tour in Rockford Wednesday. State Representative David LaGrand (D-Grand Rapids), and Rockford Mayor Ed Ross were among the group.
whtc.com
Zeeland Hospital to be Rebranded
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 12, 2022) – The “Community” is leaving Zeeland Hospital. Yesterday, officials of Beaumont Health-Spectrum Health announced a name change to Corewell Health, nine months after the two health care entities merged into the state’s largest medical service provider. Along with the switch is the rebranding of facilities operated by and/or affiliated with the system, which includes dropping the word “community” from Zeeland Hospital. The new name, which will be phased in over a two-year period on signage and digital properties, will be “Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital.” ZCH was merged under the Spectrum Health umbrella 11 years ago.
grmag.com
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
Fired staffer sues Michigan hospital over religious beliefs surrounding LGBTQ stance
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A physician assistant is suing her former employer, University of Michigan-Health West, alleging the health system fired her solely because of her religious beliefs. Those religious beliefs prevent Valeria Kloosterman from speaking “biology-obscuring pronouns and make referrals for ‘gender transition’ drugs and procedures,” according to...
'JOIN TOGETHER' | Kentwood needs help stocking free little food pantry
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Against the gray October sky, a strong gust of wind blows a white flag right outside of the Kentwood Activities Center on 48th Street Southeast. The flag dons the city's seal, reading "City of Kentwood: A Community Effort." That three-word motto is something recreation program coordinator...
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
Ex-worker sues over U-M Health-West’s gender policies
Attorneys representing a former University of Michigan Health West employee says the health system violated her religious rights when she refused to provide referrals for gender reassignment surgeries and procedures.
KDPS, community gathers to remember officer who died after battle with leukemia
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The community paid their respects Friday to a Kalamazoo officer who died last week after battling Leukemia. Christian Smith, 32, worked at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for 6 years. A celebration of life was held for Smith Friday morning at Valley Family Church in Portage.
Montcalm County man dyes hair and beard after raising money to honor heroes
TRUFANT, Mich. — Imagine walking down the beverage aisle at Meijer or Walmart in search of your favorite pop and coming across a man with more color in his hair and his beard than there is in a rainbow. On Saturday, Oct. 8 that man was Doug Pickel. He's...
