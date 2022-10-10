Montvale School originally housed first grade through 12th grade when it first opened its doors in 1930. It was a state of the art school at the time and Stewartsville Elementary was originally it’s twin, built at the same time. Both schools eventually became elementary schools after the school consolidation that produced Liberty High School and Staunton River High School back in the 1960s. Both schools were expanded over the years with various additions. While Stewartsville is still an elementary school, Montvale Elementary closed its doors for the last time when school let out at the end of the school year in 1996. It was replaced with the current Montvale Elementary School, a short distance down U. S. 460, to the east. One section, the newest part of the old school, became the Montvale Library. The rest of it has sat derelict for almost 30 years. The oldest part is in the worst shape and a leaking roof has caused a lot of water damage. The building, itself, is sound. There was a tendency to build buildings like a fortress 90 years ago. The old part is actually a historic building.

MONTVALE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO