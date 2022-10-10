Read full article on original website
Mike Keenan to coach Italy’s men’s ice hockey team at 2026 Winter Olympics
Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy ice hockey team on Friday, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL in 2017. “I’ve had...
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games
The National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres continues on Friday night in San Diego. The series is all knotted up, 1-1, after Los Angeles and San Diego traded 5-3 victories in the first two games. Here's everything you need to know about the final three games of...
How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The day has finally arrived. The Philadelphia Phillies will host a Major League Baseball postseason game for the first time since 2011. They'll take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with one of their aces, Aaron Nola, on the mound. In his first ever postseason start against the St. Louis Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series Game 2, Nola was dominant. He threw 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six. The Phillies are hoping to get that version of Nola on Friday.
