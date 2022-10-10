ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBF

Two injured in 2-car crash involving a tree on Hwy 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are headed to the hospital after a 2-vehicle crash involving a tree on Highway 544 Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Hwy 544 and Family Lane at 7:15 a.m. HCFR says all lanes of traffic are...
WCBD Count on 2

NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
wpde.com

2 killed in Chesterfield County crash: Coroner

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kipp Kiser. The victims have been identified by Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser as 28-year-old Calesha Janea Curlee of Hartsville and 18-year-old James Richard...
columbuscountynews.com

One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting

One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
Michael Nunn
wpde.com

Horry Co. business reports trailer stolen from property

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police responded to a local business, K&L Cleaning, early Tuesday morning in reference to stolen property. Responding officers were told that their trailer was stolen from the property and that the locks connected to the trailer were cut. The police report said...
wpde.com

SCDOT proposes new safety improvements to 2 busy Myrtle Beach roads

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two busy roads in Myrtle Beach may be getting a few safety improvements. A public meeting gave residents a chance to share their thoughts with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation officials on these proposed plans for Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North.
WBTW News13

Man wanted in Laurinburg shooting arrested after chase, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested Wednesday after a chase, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Michael Antrantino Lee, 47, of Raeford, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, […]
WMBF

School bus, Freightliner truck crash in Darlington County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington Country school bus and a Freightliner truck crashed Monday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 5:50 a.m. at SC 34 and Secondary 580. The school bus was attempting to turn right on SC 34 from Secondary 580 and the truck was...
WMBF

Car rear-ends Florence County school bus; 19 students aboard

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a sedan ran into a Florence County school bus Monday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 5:00 p.m. on East Smith Street in Timmonsville. Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, Mitchell Washington said the bus was...
wpde.com

Trooper involved in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Highway Patrol officer has been involved in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 501 at Three Mile Fork in Marion County. Troopers aren’t reporting any injuries at this time. Master Trooper Brian Lee said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office...
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
