Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Motorcycle driver killed in River Oaks-area crash identified: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the River Oaks area Thursday night around 5:15 p.m., according to Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The victim is identified as 72-year-old James Miller from Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry...
One taken to hospital after 5-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Horry County Fire Rescue asked drivers to avoid the area as all beachbound lanes were blocked Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to […]
wpde.com
5-vehicle crash blocks beachbound lanes of Highway 501 & Myrtle Ridge Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A five-vehicle crash shut down beachbound lanes of traffic Friday morning. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:03 a.m. South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
WMBF
Two injured in 2-car crash involving a tree on Hwy 544
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are headed to the hospital after a 2-vehicle crash involving a tree on Highway 544 Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Hwy 544 and Family Lane at 7:15 a.m. HCFR says all lanes of traffic are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
wpde.com
2 killed in Chesterfield County crash: Coroner
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kipp Kiser. The victims have been identified by Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser as 28-year-old Calesha Janea Curlee of Hartsville and 18-year-old James Richard...
Troopers: 2 killed, 2 hurt after head-on crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Chesterfield County Wednesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The collision happened just before 6 p.m. on Middendorf Road, which is 5 miles south of Patrick, South Carolina. Troopers said...
columbuscountynews.com
One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting
One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
RELATED PEOPLE
wpde.com
Horry Co. business reports trailer stolen from property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police responded to a local business, K&L Cleaning, early Tuesday morning in reference to stolen property. Responding officers were told that their trailer was stolen from the property and that the locks connected to the trailer were cut. The police report said...
wpde.com
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
Coroner IDs body found in Timmonsville with ‘gunshot wounds’ and ‘thermal injuries’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, von Lutcken said. His body was found […]
wpde.com
SCDOT proposes new safety improvements to 2 busy Myrtle Beach roads
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two busy roads in Myrtle Beach may be getting a few safety improvements. A public meeting gave residents a chance to share their thoughts with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation officials on these proposed plans for Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted in Laurinburg shooting arrested after chase, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested Wednesday after a chase, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Michael Antrantino Lee, 47, of Raeford, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, […]
wpde.com
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested after vehicle pursuit in Laurinburg: Police
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police say they arrested a man wanted for attempted murder after a vehicle pursuit, where the suspect allegedly forced the driver to flee at gunpoint. On October 12, at around 8:30 p.m., officers say they saw Michael Antrantino Lee, 47, of Raeford, inside a black...
WMBF
School bus, Freightliner truck crash in Darlington County
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington Country school bus and a Freightliner truck crashed Monday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 5:50 a.m. at SC 34 and Secondary 580. The school bus was attempting to turn right on SC 34 from Secondary 580 and the truck was...
WMBF
Car rear-ends Florence County school bus; 19 students aboard
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a sedan ran into a Florence County school bus Monday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 5:00 p.m. on East Smith Street in Timmonsville. Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, Mitchell Washington said the bus was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Trooper involved in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Highway Patrol officer has been involved in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 501 at Three Mile Fork in Marion County. Troopers aren’t reporting any injuries at this time. Master Trooper Brian Lee said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office...
Timmonsville man arrested after leading deputies on chase, running away after crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday in the Timmonsville area after a pursuit that ended with a crash, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Leverne Martin, Jr., 27, of Timmonsville, was charged with a window-tint violation, not having a driver’s license, failure to stop for blue light and hit […]
Woman, 27, charged after Darlington County man stabbed to death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman has been charged after a man was stabbed to death Monday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Allison McMillan is in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny in the death […]
Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
Comments / 2