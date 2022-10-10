LAS VEGAS – The main event is set for Saturday’s UFC show in Las Vegas. Alexa Grasso (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) and Viviane Araujo (11-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) both made weight without issue for the UFC Fight Night 212 main event Friday at the UFC Apex. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card on ESPN+.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO