Roger
4d ago
Only one???When you are done head over to MDPD and check out police officer Ishak Riaz badge # 7661 who git away with a DUI and two hit & run, all that whithin two hours and his only "punishment/vacation" was 30 days suspension "with pay"I am sure he is NOT the only one with that kind of benefits!Maybe he is not the problem but internal affairs who didn't do 💩 about it.
NBC Miami
FBI Offering $5K Reward in Lauderdale Lakes Fake Security Guard Armed Robbery
The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who was caught on camera robbing a Lauderdale Lakes cellphone shop at gunpoint while dressed as a security guard. The robbery happened just before noon back on July 22 at the Mobile One...
NBC Miami
Jail Guard Arrested for Making Traffic Stop at Gunpoint in Tamarac
A jail guard claims he was cut off in traffic so he followed the offending driver intending to make an arrest, but that driver was not the one who ended up behind bars, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Eric Tyre Harris, 53, was charged with five counts of aggravated...
NBC Miami
Accused Kidnapper, Carjacker Arrested in Deerfield Beach
There appeared to be no motive other than wanting a car — but that desire has landed a Pompano Beach man in jail, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Tony Sheffield, 59, got into a woman’s car at a Citgo gas station in Deerfield Beach about 4:30 p.m. Monday and demanded she gets out, according to the arrest report.
NBC Miami
Serial Shoplifting Suspect Jailed After Broward County Stores Targeted
A North Lauderdale man is facing several grand theft charges for a series of store thefts in May. Denzel Ezekiel Xavier Wilson, 23, was arrested Tuesday and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond. According to the arrest reports, Wilson walked into a Best Buy store in Plantation May...
Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested
MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County. Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday. Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding. "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
NBC Miami
‘You Will Be Found': Family Seeks Driver After Cyclist Killed in Tamarac Hit-and-Run
Family and close friends of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run in Tamarac over the weekend are pleading for help from the community to find the driver responsible. Elijah Thompson, 22, was riding his bicycle around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 and was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Northwest 47th Terrace and West Commercial Boulevard when he was struck and killed.
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Accused of Molesting Disabled Teenager
A 51-year-old Tamarac man is accused of molesting a partially blind 15-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and several other disabilities. Saul Garcia was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a person under 16, records show. According to the arrest report, Garcia was in the Lime Bay...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge
Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
Police officer accused of illegally pawning service weapons, including AR-15 rifle
HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. — A police officer is facing several charges after investigators said he stole another officer’s credit card and sold several department-issued weapons, including an AR-15 rifle. Leonardo Carbo, an officer with the Hialeah Gardens Police Department, was arrested on several charges, including credit card fraud...
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Investigating After Alleged Parkland Juror Threat
The judge overseeing the Parkland school shooting trial will allow an investigation after one of the jurors reported that she felt threatened by a fellow juror. Broward prosecutors filed a motion Thursday night that said that after gunman Nikolas Cruz was given a life sentence Thursday, "Juror X" called the prosecutor's office and reported that "during deliberations, she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room."
Deerfield News
SHERIFF COMMENTS ON BROWARD JURY VERDICT NOT GIVING CRUZ DEATH PENALTY
The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a Sheriff Gregory Tony statement on MSD verdict located at: n/a. Public Information Officer Veda Coleman-Wright is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. The statement below is from Sheriff Gregory Tony in response...
NBC Miami
One Shot Fired, Two People Hit, Suspect Arrested in Tamarac
An argument over food escalated to the point where two men were wounded by a single gunshot and now the accused gunman is facing two charges of attempted felony murder. Basil Terral Nelson, 30, lives with his girlfriend and several others in a Hampton Hills Boulevard home, investigators said. According...
NBC Miami
Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
NBC Miami
Boynton Beach Woman Arrested After Infant Ingests Fentanyl and Later Dies
A woman was arrested after police said a 10-month-old infant girl in her care in Boynton Beach ingested the dangerous drug fentanyl and later died. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported Kelly Kirwan, 32, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Tuesday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
bulletin-news.com
Broward Court Clerk’s Daughter Freed on $250k Bond for Federal Tax Fraud Allegations
Three of the eight other co-defendants and the daughter of the clerk of the court in Broward County have been given $250,000 bail apiece to be freed from the county jail as they await trial in a federal tax fraud case. In front of Federal Judge Jared M. Strauss in...
‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
WSVN-TV
Thieves caught on camera stealing 2 Yamaha wave runners in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves were caught on camera sailing away with a pair of personal watercraft. A man could be seen rolling the stolen rides down a driveway as a truck pulls up. Now, the owner is hoping to track down these crooks. Within minutes, the thieves were...
NBC Miami
Driver Seriously Injured in Road Rage Shooting in Hialeah Gardens: FHP
A road rage incident in Hialeah Gardens resulted in one driver being shot and another in custody Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The drivers of a gray pickup truck and a van were involved in the road rage incident on southbound Okeechobee Road in the area of Northwest 138 Street, FHP. officials said.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
Person injured in shooting in Delray Beach
According to Delray Beach police, officials were alerted to several shots being fired in the area of 1371 West 30th Street.
Comments / 8