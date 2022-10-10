ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah Gardens, FL

Comments / 8

Roger
4d ago

Only one???When you are done head over to MDPD and check out police officer Ishak Riaz badge # 7661 who git away with a DUI and two hit & run, all that whithin two hours and his only "punishment/vacation" was 30 days suspension "with pay"I am sure he is NOT the only one with that kind of benefits!Maybe he is not the problem but internal affairs who didn't do 💩 about it.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Accused Kidnapper, Carjacker Arrested in Deerfield Beach

There appeared to be no motive other than wanting a car — but that desire has landed a Pompano Beach man in jail, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Tony Sheffield, 59, got into a woman’s car at a Citgo gas station in Deerfield Beach about 4:30 p.m. Monday and demanded she gets out, according to the arrest report.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hialeah Gardens, FL
Hialeah Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested

MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County.  Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday.  Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding.  "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

‘You Will Be Found': Family Seeks Driver After Cyclist Killed in Tamarac Hit-and-Run

Family and close friends of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run in Tamarac over the weekend are pleading for help from the community to find the driver responsible. Elijah Thompson, 22, was riding his bicycle around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 and was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Northwest 47th Terrace and West Commercial Boulevard when he was struck and killed.
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Tamarac Man Accused of Molesting Disabled Teenager

A 51-year-old Tamarac man is accused of molesting a partially blind 15-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and several other disabilities. Saul Garcia was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a person under 16, records show. According to the arrest report, Garcia was in the Lime Bay...
TAMARAC, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge

Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Fraud#Hialeah Gardens Police Lt
NBC Miami

Broward Sheriff's Office Investigating After Alleged Parkland Juror Threat

The judge overseeing the Parkland school shooting trial will allow an investigation after one of the jurors reported that she felt threatened by a fellow juror. Broward prosecutors filed a motion Thursday night that said that after gunman Nikolas Cruz was given a life sentence Thursday, "Juror X" called the prosecutor's office and reported that "during deliberations, she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room."
PARKLAND, FL
Deerfield News

SHERIFF COMMENTS ON BROWARD JURY VERDICT NOT GIVING CRUZ DEATH PENALTY

The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a Sheriff Gregory Tony statement on MSD verdict located at: n/a. Public Information Officer Veda Coleman-Wright is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. The statement below is from Sheriff Gregory Tony in response...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

One Shot Fired, Two People Hit, Suspect Arrested in Tamarac

An argument over food escalated to the point where two men were wounded by a single gunshot and now the accused gunman is facing two charges of attempted felony murder. Basil Terral Nelson, 30, lives with his girlfriend and several others in a Hampton Hills Boulevard home, investigators said. According...
TAMARAC, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Walmart
NBC Miami

Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death

A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
MARGATE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy