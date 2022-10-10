Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Attorney Demands Hate Crime Charges Be Filed in Brutal Attack on Owners of CT Gay Bar
A frightening attack on two owners of a gay bar in Connecticut left one of the victims requiring more than 50 stitches for his face, and now the victims' attorney is calling on police to charge the alleged suspect with hate crimes. Police in Norwalk said they arrested Carmen Parisi...
wabcradio.com
Anger Over Release of Man Convicted of Killing Westchester Police Officer
WHITE PLAINS, NY (77WABC) — New York State officials are protesting the release of a man convicted of killing a Westchester Police Officer. Long Island Congressman and Republican nominee for Governor Lee Zeldin is one of them. He says dozens of “cop killers” have been released by the state’s board of parole.
NBC New York
Teen Throws Himself in Front of SUV to Save Sister in Deadly Long Island Hit-And-Run
A Long Island school and community are mourning the loss of an eighth grade student killed by a hit-and-run driver as he and his sister were on their way home. Police said 13-year-old Tyler Phillips was walking with his sister in a bike lane toward Route 112 in Coram when they were struck around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tyler quickly pushed his sister out of the way to save her, but ended up dying from his injuries Thursday morning.
Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
Suspect At Large After Strong-Arm Robbery Of Woman At Darien Residence
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly followed a woman home from a bank and stole a bag of cash off her lap after she pulled into her garage in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Darien around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at a Maywood Road home.
5 NYPD officers hurt in crash and struggle with suspect who fled from Long Island
NYPD officers boxed in the suspect on local streets, and the suspect's car collided with the police cruisers.
Bronx man sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for shooting of Middletown officer
The sentencing of a Bronx man Wednesday was long-awaited justice for the patrol officer who was shot on duty while trying to help a woman during a domestic incident.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Shoplifter Apprehended
2022-10-13@9:24pm–#Fairfield News: A man was taken into custody for allegedly shoplifting health and beauty items from Stop and Shop on Villa Avenue. EMS was on the way after the suspect was tased.
Man accused of shooting 10 on subway train refuses to come to court
Frank James allegedly shot 10 people on a subway train in Brooklyn in April before he slipped away on a different train and became the subject of a manhunt.
NY 'Green Goblin' subway assault suspect arrested, released without bail
A woman who was supposedly part of the group of neon-green-wearing gang seen on video attacking two subway riders earlier this month was arrested Monday and released with no bail.
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
newcanaanite.com
DUI: Man, 46, Charged After Blood Results Show PCP
Police on Tuesday arrested a 46-year-old Stamford man by warrant and charged him with driving under the influence. At about 3:04 p.m. on Aug. 22 (a Monday), officers responded to a report of a car crash on Mill Road, according to police. During a subsequent investigation, authorities obtained a warrant to obtain blood results from the drive to establish his blood-alcohol level, according to a police report. The findings showed that the man had been under the influence of PCP at the time of the crash, the report said.
larchmontloop.com
Westchester County Police Find What Appeared to be Dynamite (It Wasn’t)
HDU (Hazardous Devices Unit) was called to Mamaroneck this morning about 10:30 after construction workers observed wires sticking out of an old boring hole on a site that was being excavated. The possibility existed that if the wires were still there, maybe a stick of dynamite was too. The good...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store
A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
News 12
Airmont man charged with arson and criminal mischief
An Airmont man is faces charges after a fire on Monday. In a post on their Facebook page, Ramapo police say that when they arrived on the scene, officers observed smoke coming from the area of a balcony/porch at the location, but no active fire. The fire appeared to have...
4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
Bomb squad clears suspected dynamite that closed Mamaroneck Avenue for hours
A road on the Harrison-Mamaroneck border was closed for several hours Wednesday after construction workers found what they thought was dynamite.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Man wins $890,000 Verdict in Wrongful-Arrest Case; said NYPD Planted Drugs, Made Girlfriend Falsely Claim Kidnapping
A Brooklyn federal jury awarded $890,000 to a Brooklyn man who accused NYPD officers of planting cocaine on him and forcing his girlfriend to falsely claim he kidnapped her, lawyers and court papers say. The verdict was reached Friday following a trial in which a judge allowed one of the...
