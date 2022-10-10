Police on Tuesday arrested a 46-year-old Stamford man by warrant and charged him with driving under the influence. At about 3:04 p.m. on Aug. 22 (a Monday), officers responded to a report of a car crash on Mill Road, according to police. During a subsequent investigation, authorities obtained a warrant to obtain blood results from the drive to establish his blood-alcohol level, according to a police report. The findings showed that the man had been under the influence of PCP at the time of the crash, the report said.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO