Larchmont, NY

NBC New York

Teen Throws Himself in Front of SUV to Save Sister in Deadly Long Island Hit-And-Run

A Long Island school and community are mourning the loss of an eighth grade student killed by a hit-and-run driver as he and his sister were on their way home. Police said 13-year-old Tyler Phillips was walking with his sister in a bike lane toward Route 112 in Coram when they were struck around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tyler quickly pushed his sister out of the way to save her, but ended up dying from his injuries Thursday morning.
CORAM, NY
PIX11

Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
City
Larchmont, NY
City
New York City, NY
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Shoplifter Apprehended

2022-10-13@9:24pm–#Fairfield News: A man was taken into custody for allegedly shoplifting health and beauty items from Stop and Shop on Villa Avenue. EMS was on the way after the suspect was tased.
FAIRFIELD, CT
newcanaanite.com

DUI: Man, 46, Charged After Blood Results Show PCP

Police on Tuesday arrested a 46-year-old Stamford man by warrant and charged him with driving under the influence. At about 3:04 p.m. on Aug. 22 (a Monday), officers responded to a report of a car crash on Mill Road, according to police. During a subsequent investigation, authorities obtained a warrant to obtain blood results from the drive to establish his blood-alcohol level, according to a police report. The findings showed that the man had been under the influence of PCP at the time of the crash, the report said.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store

A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
DARIEN, CT
News 12

Airmont man charged with arson and criminal mischief

An Airmont man is faces charges after a fire on Monday. In a post on their Facebook page, Ramapo police say that when they arrived on the scene, officers observed smoke coming from the area of a balcony/porch at the location, but no active fire. The fire appeared to have...
RAMAPO, NY
Daily Voice

4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County

Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

