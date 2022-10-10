Read full article on original website
Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino announces $100 million convention center remodel
The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Live in one of Las Vegas' most exclusive communities
In addition to being one of the biggest master-planned communities in the country, Summerlin is also home to several exclusive communities. One of the most exclusive is Mountain Trails, nestled in the The Trails. It’s only 100 home sites, with guard-gated security ensuring your safety, not to mention a park, playground and tennis courts. And this exclusivity can be yours today, as a home has just become available there, one that promises as much space as you’ll ever need.
Fox5 KVVU
Iconic 51-year-old store in the Arts District will shutter due to pandemic woes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Martin’s Mart in the Las Vegas Arts District will soon shut its doors after 51 years, as the latest casualty of pandemic and post-pandemic woes affecting numerous businesses across the Las Vegas Valley. According to staff, from higher rent and overhead, worker shortages, and...
Fox5 KVVU
Mandalay Bay to undergo $100M remodel of convention center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International on Wednesday announced the convention center at the Mandalay Bay will undergo a massive remodel. According to a news release, Mandalay Bay’s convention center will undergo a $100 million remodel of its 2.1 million-square-foot convention center. “With Mandalay Bay home to...
Fox5 KVVU
BrewDog to open rooftop bar, brewpub on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - International brewery BrewDog has announced that it will open the “largest brewpub on the Las Vegas Strip.”. According to a news release, opening Friday, Dec. 2, BrewDog says its first-ever Las Vegas venue will have “unprecedented, 360-degree views” of the Strip from its rooftop patio bar.
Fox5 KVVU
Arcade with over 80 games opens on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An arcade that features over 80 games has opened its doors on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the addition of the ARCADE at Bally’s Las Vegas is part of the resort’s rebrand into Horseshoe Las Vegas. The release says...
Fox5 KVVU
Palms Casino Resort announces HalloQween LGBTQ+ event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Palms Casino Resort has announced LGBTQ+ inclusive Halloween event set to create spooky ghost stories at the iconic Ghostbar. HalloQween will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar Coco Montrese, as well as a Halloween costume contest, GoGo dancers, and celebrity female impersonators including Kenneth Blake as Elvira, and Jessie Tyler as Taylor Swift.
nevadabusiness.com
Velocity Esports Announces Grand Opening In Las Vegas
Next level gaming company Velocity Esports (Velocity) is proud to announce the opening of southern Nevada’s newest esports lounge and arcade. Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. In addition, Velocity is excited to offer the areas only smoke free bowling alley. Velocity is located inside Town Square Las Vegas in the former GameWorks space at 6587 S. Las Vegas Blvd #171 and serves as the company’s second location nationwide. More information can be found at www.velocityesports.com After a successful soft opening on September 30, Velocity will celebrate the official grand opening and associated ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled to take place on October 21 at 7:45 p.m.
M Resort announces plans to expand
More growth is coming to the far south valley as the owners of the M Resort at Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway announced their plans for expanding the resort.
nevadabusiness.com
Nigro Construction Completes Construction of 50,000 Square-Foot Facility and Welcomes Spread Group to Their New Home
Today, Nigro Construction announced the completion of a 50,000 square-foot building which also marks the start of operations for Spreadshirt, part of Spread Group’s U.S. production team. This building is part of Phase 1 of the Mountain West Industrial Park, a project that began just as the pandemic broke in 2020. Now completed, the buildings in Phase 1 feature 30-foot clearance heights in the warehouse, 10-foot glass storefront office entries, and thoughtfully designed metal canopies to give the building a modern look.
8newsnow.com
What renters in Southern Nevada can expect with a cooling housing market
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Over the past two years, the record home prices across Southern Nevada have priced out many home buyers and driven up rental prices. The rental market tends to follow the housing market, and now that Southern Nevada’s housing market has cooled what can renters expect?
Fox5 KVVU
Oscar award winning producer j. Miles Dale talks about the new immersive experience that puts you in the middle of your favorite Disney cartoons. Dolce and Chianti Cucina and Cocktails serves up good Italian food, cocktails & entertainment. They join us in our MORE Outdoor Kitchen to tell us all about it. For more information, DolceChianti.Vegas or call (702) 749-6534. This segment is sponsored by Dolce & Chianti Cucina & Cocktails.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
KDWN
New Bagel Hotspot Opens In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Bagels are a necessity for every breakfast meal. We said what we said. The Bagel Nook is Vegas‘ newest spot for everything bagels. Recently opened in late September, locals were eager to get their hands on the doughy goodness. The new shop is located inside Downtown Summerlin, at 11010 Lavender Dr. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89135.
Fox5 KVVU
Rock, Paper, Scissors game debuts at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A downtown Las Vegas property is channeling “Vegas Vacation” vibes with a new game it debuted on its casino floor. According to Circa Las Vegas, the property has debuted the rock, paper, scissors game on its casino floor. “The game used to settle...
A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up
Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up -- both slightly --according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
963kklz.com
Award-Winning Craft Brewery Opening In Las Vegas
It’s the world’s largest craft brewery, and an award-winning one at that. It was probably just a matter of time before it would find its way to Las Vegas. BrewDog is an international company, and it is setting up its largest camp on the Las Vegas Strip this year. They’re slated for a fall opening and we are excited!
Fox5 KVVU
IPOF to host fundraiser for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officer’s Fund will host a fundraiser to benefit the family of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer killed in the line of duty. The fundraiser will benefit the family of Officer Truong Thai, who was killed in a shooting Thursday morning....
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
vegas24seven.com
M Resort Spa Casino Announces $206 Million Expansion
M Resort Spa Casino Announces $206 Million Expansion. Penn Entertainment’s Henderson Resort Adding Second Hotel Tower, 384 rooms including 16 suites, updated amenities, and 15,000 square feet of meeting space. M Resort Spa Casino, operated by PENN Entertainment, announces a $206 million expansion adding a second tower to the...
