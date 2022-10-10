Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel
– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Planned Their Own Women’s Title Angle
According to Fightful Select, a video released on on WWE on Fox’s social media features Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler discussing their respective positions regarding Baszler’s appearance in the Women’s Title arc between Rousey and Natayla. Fightful was informed that the creative side of WWE wasn’t involved in the story beat between Baszler and Rousey, who reportedly developed the angle themselves and referenced the longstanding friendship shared by the two in their interaction. Sources also indicated that except for acknowledgement on commentary, WWE TV had no further intentions to highlight the two wrestler’s interpersonal history. You can watch the video clip of the two below.
MJF Praises Baron Corbin & Sami Zayn, Teases Future Tag Team With Corbin
In an interview with Not Sam Wrestling, MJF discussed his relationship with Baron Corbin, going as far as saying the two could end up in a tag team together, and also praises Sami Zayn. Highlights from the interview are below. On his relationship with Baron Corbin: “Love Happy Corbin. Love....
Notes On Backstage Rumors Regarding Identities Of The ‘Wyatt 6’ Group
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on the rumors about the new ‘Wyatt 6’ group that Bray Wyatt is expected to lead now that he’s back in WWE. Wyatt filed to trademark the term back in July and was joined by several characters when he returned at Extreme Rules. There is reportedly a long plan for the group that leads all the way up to Wrestlemania.
WWE News: Date Set For Next WWE Earnings Call, Guest for Next Week’s The Bump, Ronda Rousey Not Advertised For Live Event This Weekend
– WWE will reveal their Q3 2022 earnings in a call on November 3 at 8:30 AM ET. This will be before the stock market opens. Usually the company reveals their earnings after the stock market closes. – Solo Sikoa will be the guest on next week’s episode of The...
The Rock Comments On WWE Backstage Changes, Roman Reigns & Usos
In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights. The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an...
Jim Ross Recalls His Reaction To Eddie Guerrero’s Passing, WWE Using It In Storylines
In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005, Eddie’s legacy, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005: “I’m not so sure Bruce [Prichard] didn’t break that news to me. Bruce and I were working together, and when you look back at when we started working together, it was 30 years. I think maybe Bruce told me. That surgery [I had] was rough, but it wasn’t nearly as rough as getting that news. I’d go through another surgery if I didn’t have to hear that. It was just heartbreaking. 38 years old, Conrad. My god. It was heartbreaking. There’s no other way to describe it. You just wonder why things end the way they end sometimes, and sometimes there are no answers. That’s what’s tough, you don’t know the answer. That’s another thing that helped changed things there in WWE is guys getting full physicals, blood work, and all these things to make sure the heart is good. In some of the tragedies, and they were tragedies, some good came out of it because of testing. Eddie looked great, was feeling good, had no problems that I’m aware of. As I said, if there were, I would’ve heard about them. It caught up with him.”
The Rock Says He’s The Head of the Table, Won’t Confirm Challenging Roman Reigns
The Rock is currently doing a lot of interviews to promote his new movie Black Adam, and in one of them he said that he was the ‘Head of the Table’. He said: “Who is Head of the Table? I’m not saying any names, but you’re looking into his eyes right now.”
Sonya Deville Appears on WWE NXT, Helps Toxic Attraction Take Out Alba Fyre
Sonya Deville took a trip to Tuesday nights, appearing on NXT to help Toxic Attraction against Alba Fyre. Deville appeared on Tuesday’s show, grabbing Fyre from the stands after she defeated Jacy Jayne and taking her out. Deville then directed traffic and led the assault on Fyre, including a triple powerbomb through the commentary table.
Various News: 30 WWE Superstars Gone Bad, Executive Speaks on The Metaverse, Full WOW Match Videos
– WWE released a compilation video showcasing 30 Superstars Gone Bad:. – WWE Senior Vice President, Head of Revenue Strategy and Development Scott Zanghellini took part in a panel titled “Hollywood’s Guide to the Metaverse,” which you can see below:. 64 views Premiered 21 hours ago How...
Vince McMahon Reportedly Didn’t Want Netflix Documentary To Be A ‘Puff Piece’
Netflix is still moving forward with their docuseries about Vince McMahon, after there had been rumors they were dropping the project. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the documentary, including how Vince McMahon himself felt about it. The documentary has been in the works for two years. McMahon...
Finn Balor on Learning About His Judgment Day Angle, Dominik Mysterio Exceeding Expectations
– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed learning about his angle with The Judgment Day a day before it happened, his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio as part of the group, and a lot more. Below are some highlights:. Balor on how...
Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)
– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:. “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
WWE News: Update On Charlotte Flair’s Status With WWE, The Rock Comments On Early Black Adam Reviews, Tickets For WWE In MSG Now On Sale
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Charlotte Flair is expected to return to WWE soon, but it’s unknown which brand. She is currently listed as a Smackdown superstar, but there were rumors she would be moved to RAW. – In a post on Facebook, The Rock commented on...
Eric Bischoff on Raven Not Having a Better Backstory After Debuting in WCW
– During a recent AdFreeShows exclusive special, What About Raven, Eric Bischoff responded to a previous clip of 83 Weeks where Bischoff spoke about how Raven would have benefitted from having some additional context when he first joined WCW. Early in his WCW run, Raven was sitting in the crowd, and Bischoff said he was putting heat on himself for not creating a better backstory for Raven, stating the following. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Saraya On Why She Wasn’t At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on why she didn’t appear on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Toronto. She revealed she had to go home to visit her family. Saraya’s uncle, Julian, passed away earlier this month. She wrote: “Sorry!! I’ll be back in...
Arianna Grace Announces That She’s Injured, Undergoing Surgery Next Week
Arianna Grace will be out of action for a while due to injury, as she announced on social media today. The NXT star posted to Twitter to note that she has been injured and will undergo surgery next week, as you can see below:. “Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured...
AEW News: Daniel Garcia Turns On Bryan Danielson, Smart Mark Sterling Steals ‘Scissor Me Daddy’ From The Acclaimed
– Daniel Garcia made his allegiance known at last, turning on Bryan Danielson during this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Garcia nail Danielson with the ROH World Championship, costing the BCC member his title match against Chris Jericho. Jericho hugged Garcia after the match. – The Acclaimed...
Ric Flair on Andrade El Idolo & Sammy Guevara Altercation, Explains That Andrade Is a Genuine ‘Tough Guy’
– On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented on the backstage altercation between his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, and Sammy Guevara in AEW. Flair stated the following (via Fightful):. “I’m family in that deal. I’ve only met...
JD Drake Comments on Josh Briggs Allegedly Cribbing His Moveset on WWE NXT
– AEW wrestler JD Drake is alleging that WWE NXT Superstar Josh Briggs is taking cues from his own moveset during last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Drake is alleging that Briggs is pulling out moves that Drake was previously using beforehand in a series of tweets. JD Drake...
