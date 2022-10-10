ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Julia Roberts’ Voluminous Hair on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Can Be Yours With Serge Normant’s Popular Hairspray

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Julia Roberts is known for many things, one of them being her beautiful and soft red waves with significant volume. Lucky for us, her hairstylist shares the secret behind her shiny, glossy locks. After serving up a stunning look on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday, as part of her press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, Serge Normant — a celebrity hairstylist for Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, and more — went on Instagram to share all of the details that went into creating the hairstyle. While we’re sure multiple products were involved, including shampoo, conditioner, a blow dryer, and a hairbrush, the clear star of the show was the Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Texture Spray.
The Hollywood Reporter

Russell Crowe Denies ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Director’s Claim That He Gave a Bad Audition

Russell Crowe is disputing a claim that he had a rough audition to star opposite Julia Roberts in the 1997 hit romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding. Crowe took to Twitter on Friday to address the film’s director, P.J. Hogan, having told author Scott Meslow in the book From Hollywood With Love that Crowe sat down for a table read with Roberts during the casting process. Hogan referred to it as “one of the worst table reads I’ve ever experienced” and said it became clear that Crowe, whom Hogan felt was a rising star, was not right for the film....
FadeawayWorld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals That He Punched 5 People In The Face During His NBA Career: "Do You Know How Many Times I Told People 'Foul Me Again, I'll Punch You In The Face' And They Foul Me And I Punch Them In The Face?"

In Golden State, Draymond Green's hit on Jordan Poole has become a national media sensation. In the aftermath of the reported incident, with a video to follow, fans and reporters from all across the globe chimed in to offer their thoughts and analysis on the ordeal. As for the team, they are doing ...
