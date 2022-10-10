Read full article on original website
Moving on From Megan! See ‘90210’ Alum Brian Austin Green’s Full Dating History
Beverly Hills 90210 heartthrob Brian Austin Green has had his fair share of relationships throughout the years (not to mention his fair share of drama with a few of his exes.) Since moving on from his estranged wife, Megan Fox, whom he was married to for ten years, it’s clear that Brian not only has a type, he has a pattern.
Julia Roberts’ Voluminous Hair on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Can Be Yours With Serge Normant’s Popular Hairspray
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Julia Roberts is known for many things, one of them being her beautiful and soft red waves with significant volume. Lucky for us, her hairstylist shares the secret behind her shiny, glossy locks. After serving up a stunning look on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday, as part of her press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, Serge Normant — a celebrity hairstylist for Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, and more — went on Instagram to share all of the details that went into creating the hairstyle. While we’re sure multiple products were involved, including shampoo, conditioner, a blow dryer, and a hairbrush, the clear star of the show was the Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Texture Spray.
Russell Crowe Denies ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Director’s Claim That He Gave a Bad Audition
Russell Crowe is disputing a claim that he had a rough audition to star opposite Julia Roberts in the 1997 hit romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding. Crowe took to Twitter on Friday to address the film’s director, P.J. Hogan, having told author Scott Meslow in the book From Hollywood With Love that Crowe sat down for a table read with Roberts during the casting process. Hogan referred to it as “one of the worst table reads I’ve ever experienced” and said it became clear that Crowe, whom Hogan felt was a rising star, was not right for the film....
Who Is Rhona Gemmell? Details on Late ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane’s Ex-Wife
Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane, who played beloved character Hagrid, died on Friday, October 14, his rep confirmed to Life & Style. He was 72 years old. The late actor was previously married to a woman named Rhona Gemmell. Keep scrolling for details on Robbie Coltrane’s ex-wife. This story...
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals That He Punched 5 People In The Face During His NBA Career: "Do You Know How Many Times I Told People 'Foul Me Again, I'll Punch You In The Face' And They Foul Me And I Punch Them In The Face?"
In Golden State, Draymond Green's hit on Jordan Poole has become a national media sensation. In the aftermath of the reported incident, with a video to follow, fans and reporters from all across the globe chimed in to offer their thoughts and analysis on the ordeal. As for the team, they are doing ...
Trevor Noah plans to do ‘everything’ (and stand-up, of course) after ‘The Daily Show’
Trevor Noah is opening up about his plans after his run at "The Daily Show" comes to an end this year. Noah shocked viewers Sept. 29 when he announced that he will be leaving as host of the long-running Comedy Central program. The network announced this week that his final episode will air Dec. 8.
LPBW’s Audrey and Jeremy Take Kids to a Pumpkin Patch But Not at Roloff Farms Amid Family Tension
Little People, Big Worldalum Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Roloff enjoyed a family day at a local pumpkin patch, but it was not Roloff Farms. “Preschool pumpkin patch field trip,” Audrey, 31, wrote over an Instagram Story video of daughter Ember riding in the back of a tractor. “[Radley’s] first pumpkin patch.”
