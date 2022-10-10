Read full article on original website
kwbg.com
Iowa State University Consortium Partners with Industry to Solve Intractable Waste Problems
AMES, Iowa—The Polymer and Food Protection Consortium at Iowa State University works with some of the largest companies in Iowa and around the world to help make their products safer and more sustainable. “Industries are looking at us to solve big problems,” said Keith Vorst, director of the consortium...
kwbg.com
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Urges Iowans to Report Asian Copperleaf Sightings
DES MOINES, Iowa—A weed first discovered in Black Hawk County in 2016 has again been spotted in 2022, nearly 30 miles away in Grundy County. Due to its potential threat to row crops, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking Iowans to report any sightings to determine the potential scale of the infestation.
kwbg.com
Public Input on the Boone County Comprehensive Plan Update Planned for October 25th
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is inviting the public to provide comments during the comprehensive plan update process. A Public Open House Event will be hosted by Boone County, giving residents a chance to find out more about the project and to participate and offer input. Mike Salati, Director of Boone County Planning and Development notes that this event will give background information about the comprehensive plan and the process that’s been used to develop the plan. Public comments will be taken on the different sections of the document and on the geographical areas in the county.
Des Moines skyscraper plan to make a comeback
A group of investors is trying to resurrect a 33-story downtown Des Moines residential tower proposal with tentative plans that could launch construction as early as May.St. Joseph's Group, a DSM-based development team, has secured around $100 million in bonds, Joe Teeling, the team's president, told Axios this week.Why it matters: 515 Walnut is an important link in downtown redevelopment that could transform the city's skyline.The proposal led to the 2018 closure and still pending demolition of Des Moines' Kaleidoscope at the Hub — a once-bustling restaurant and retail center near 5th and Walnut streets.Catch up fast: The project began...
KCCI.com
Not enough mountain lions in Iowa to produce breeding population, experts say
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Seeing a mountain lion in Iowa is rarer than being struck by lightning. Recently a mountain lion was spotted in Warren County, between St. Charles and New Virginia. The Department of Natural Resources said the animal may have come from Wyoming, Nebraska or South Dakota.
KCCI.com
New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones
There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140 bushels per acre. “That cutoff line is pretty sharp,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist who […] The post Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
who13.com
High demand has Ankeny sports complex already planning expansion
ANKENY, Iowa — The Prairie Trails Sports Complex in Ankeny is expecting its first building to finish construction late this fall. However, due to high demand, they already have plans to expand with an additional facility. Prairie Trails originally planned on having three indoor sports facilities featuring all types...
kwbg.com
June Eckhart
BOONE, Iowa—June Arlene (Allen) Eckhart, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Accura HealthCare of Ogden. June was born on June 27, 1926 on the family farm in Guthrie County, the daughter of Ode and Mary (Van Cleve) Allen. She graduated from Bayard High School. June...
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to network outage at Iowa hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after it’s information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay into MercyOne in Des Moines for dehydration […]
who13.com
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
AMES, IOWA — The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring. The National Weather Service in Johnston tracks the rivers normally in times of flooding. They also do keep track of the rivers, even when there is little to no water.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
who13.com
Iowa pharmacies can give out naloxone for free
ADEL, Iowa — With drug overdose prevention tools becoming more prevalent in metro schools, a local pharmacy wants to remind Iowans that you can get naloxone for free and without a prescription. Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel has made it a priority to distribute naloxone, often referred to by its...
iheart.com
ISU Student Dies After Fall
AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State University student who died in Ames last summer was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy and toxicology study by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below.
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines hauls away downtown homeless encampment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city crews drove in a garbage truck and front-end loaders to tear down makeshift tents and clear the sidewalk outside of Central Iowa Shelter and Services on Monday morning. The city says it took action after people who live and work in the...
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
