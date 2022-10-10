BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is inviting the public to provide comments during the comprehensive plan update process. A Public Open House Event will be hosted by Boone County, giving residents a chance to find out more about the project and to participate and offer input. Mike Salati, Director of Boone County Planning and Development notes that this event will give background information about the comprehensive plan and the process that’s been used to develop the plan. Public comments will be taken on the different sections of the document and on the geographical areas in the county.

BOONE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO