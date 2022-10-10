There could be some movement in the 2023 recruiting class rankings over the coming weeks. For Texas in particular, they’re not giving up on the recruitments of five-star linebacker Anthony Hill (Texas A&M commit) and four-star edge Colton Vasek (Oklahoma commit). The talented duo are essentially on flip watch due to the Longhorns’ recent success coupled with Texas A&M and Oklahoma’s struggles.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO