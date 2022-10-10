Read full article on original website
Related
KFOR
Great Danes and agility? A national show brings big athletes to Norman and Purcell
The Great Dane Club of America came to Norman for a national show which included an agility competition that only a rodeo arena in Purcell could fully accommodate.
Updated look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for 2023
There could be some movement in the 2023 recruiting class rankings over the coming weeks. For Texas in particular, they’re not giving up on the recruitments of five-star linebacker Anthony Hill (Texas A&M commit) and four-star edge Colton Vasek (Oklahoma commit). The talented duo are essentially on flip watch due to the Longhorns’ recent success coupled with Texas A&M and Oklahoma’s struggles.
Comments / 0