Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible
A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
Tennessee governor announces millions in additional funding for law enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three days after Bill Lee announced the launch of a $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF), the Republican governor is setting forth additional resources to support local law enforcement—including recruiting and retention bonuses. In a $24 million effort to support basic training, every...
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
Tennessee gets $3 million grant to enhance substance abuse resources
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Middle Tennessee is having a mental health and substance abuse crisis, but now the state has a $3 million grant to help get families back on their feet. This funding comes after losing more than 4,000 people in Tennessee last year from an overdose. This...
Tennessee invests $100 million into crime: How will it be used?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In operation crime and justice, Tennessee is one of the top in the nation when it comes to violent crime per capita. Now, Governor Bill Lee is giving $100 million in grant money to local police to curb this trend. Gov. Lee said, “Unprecedented times...
Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
FBI data shows TN violent crime rate consistently higher than rest of nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Governor Bill Lee just announced a new investment to help curb crime. The state is now investing $100,000 in grants for local law enforcement to go toward proven crime-reduction programs. A line of hearses sit staged and ready at the SAG Funeral Home in North...
INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at Alabama correctional facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so […]
Knoxville car dealership owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
The owner of a large car dealership in Knoxville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection a purchase of a boat in 2016.
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
Tennessee among states seeing early increases in flu activity per CDC
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among states with increased activity of influenza according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, there have been early increases in flu activity in most of the U.S. with the southeast and south-central areas of the country reporting the highest levels of activity.
‘American Idol’ finalist, Georgia native dies in vehicle crash￼
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were […]
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
Gov. Lee launches new funds for law enforcement, but there are strings attached
Gov. Lee's solution: more funding for local law enforcement. But agencies have to put in bids for the money, and there are strings attached.
Tennessee has some of the nation's worst COVID-19 death and vaccination rates
There’s a reason First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Nashville Wednesday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Tennessee has the nation's sixth lowest number of residents fully vaccinated. Some 45 percent of Tennesseans have still not finished the first round of coronavirus shots. Biden's visit came as Tennessee marked yet...
Walmart charged with assault after store fight
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police arrest an employee after a fight at the East Ridge Walmart Grocery on Monday. The fight was between two workers. Police arrested Jamal Elliott as he was trying to leave the scene. They say he told them he went to the cashier area...
Knoxville Police are Asking for Help to Identify a Woman Involved in an Assault a West Knoxville Restaurant
Knoxville Police Violent Crimes investigators are asking for help to identify a woman who was involved in an assault at a Waffle House. KPD says it happened Sunday at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive. If you know who she is, please call East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at 865-215-7165.
