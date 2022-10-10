ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible

A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
ATHENS, TN
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee invests $100 million into crime: How will it be used?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In operation crime and justice, Tennessee is one of the top in the nation when it comes to violent crime per capita. Now, Governor Bill Lee is giving $100 million in grant money to local police to curb this trend. Gov. Lee said, “Unprecedented times...
TENNESSEE STATE
Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
Tennessee among states seeing early increases in flu activity per CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among states with increased activity of influenza according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, there have been early increases in flu activity in most of the U.S. with the southeast and south-central areas of the country reporting the highest levels of activity.
TENNESSEE STATE
Walmart charged with assault after store fight

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police arrest an employee after a fight at the East Ridge Walmart Grocery on Monday. The fight was between two workers. Police arrested Jamal Elliott as he was trying to leave the scene. They say he told them he went to the cashier area...
EAST RIDGE, TN

