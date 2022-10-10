Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina Andras
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe
South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village. The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.
Sierra Sun
Input sought for Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — An unprecedented collaboration of public and private sector organizations in the greater Tahoe region is inviting those interested in sustainable management of outdoor recreation and tourism to take part in an online survey and public workshops later this month. The online survey and registration for...
Sierra Sun
$50k in special event funds available through North Tahoe association
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The application cycle for the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association’s 2023 Special Event Partnership Funding program is open. Facilitated on an annual basis, the NLTRA directs $50,000 in sponsorship funds toward locally produced special events that support the North Lake Tahoe business community. Interested event producers and organizations are invited to apply for funding, which must be used to market and promote their events. The application and additional information is available at NLTRA.org.
Thrillist
The Most Exciting Restaurants in Reno Right Now
Reno has seen its share of struggles during the pandemic, but is now regaining its footing as a city on the rise. There are plenty of cool things to do in this charming mountain community and one of them is taking full advantage of the dining scene. Reno may be a casino town, but the top restaurants aren't dominated by the whims of hotel executives or celebrity chefs. Most are family-owned businesses that earn customers from the ground up via word of mouth. So use the following list as a jumping-off point for discovering the diversity of flavors and experiences in Northern Nevada's largest city.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drink Coffee Do Stuff opens in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe coffee shop Black Cabin Coffee officially closed their doors on Friday, Sept. 30, and after a week-long conversion, has reopened under the North Lake Tahoe coffee empire, Drink Coffee Do Stuff. “Following five years of roasting and caffeinating South Lake Tahoe,...
Sierra Sun
Truckee Rotary’s 44th annual Cadillac Ball fast approaching
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The 2022 Kentruckee Derby, the Truckee Rotary Club’s 44th annual Cadillac Ball, is fast approaching. Tickets are still available for the event that takes place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Truckee Community Recreation Center located at 8924 Donner Pass Road. Registration and...
2news.com
Ground Breaking for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte
A ground breaking was held Thursday for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte in South Reno. Liberty Dogs will be a special training facility for service dogs that are trained to be companions for military veterans. The program will have a special emphasis on veterans in Nevada. The program is the...
mynews4.com
Latest report shows Reno apartment rents starting to dip
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new report indicates the rent prices for apartments around Las Vegas are starting to dip, suggesting the market is continuing to stabilize after prices skyrocketed over the last year. The Nevada State Apartment Association said Thursday that asking rents averaged...
2news.com
Major Expansion Announcement at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is breaking ground on a multi-year expansion. The airport says it's the largest announcement in its history. "It is a huge, bold move for the airport authority," said Daren Griffin, President and C.E.O. of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. The construction project is being called MoreRNO. It...
KOLO TV Reno
Update On Man Who Lost Parrot In Downtown Reno
Quiet weather will continue through early next week. Expect cool mornings, warm afternoons, and light wind. No storms or big changes are expected through at least the middle of next week. -Jeff. NV Treasurer's Office hosting art contest. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Nevada State Treasurer's Office is holding an...
Sierra Sun
Truckee Donner Soroptimist Live Your Dream $4k grants available
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner is accepting applications for up to $4,000 for Live Your Dream grants. The grants are available to women who are head-of-household, have a dependent and wish to enhance their training or education. These grants enable women to get additional training or further their education. The application is online at SITD.info or using the QR code.
KOLO TV Reno
Sensology Reno: “An experience that doesn’t exist anywhere else”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us rely on our five senses every day. Now, you can put them to the test while playing games with your friends. Sensology Reno opened over the summer and as the owner Phil Frayssinoux says, “it’s an experience that doesn’t exist anywhere else.”
calculatedriskblog.com
Second Home Market: South Lake Tahoe in September
With the pandemic, there was a surge in 2nd home buying. I'm looking at data for some second home markets - and I'm tracking those markets to see if there is an impact from lending changes, rising mortgage rates or the easing of the pandemic. This graph is for South...
FOX Reno
The story behind Reno's Black Rabbit Mead Co.
Black Rabbit Mead Company was founded by two local high school teachers, Jake and Will. They discovered a love for mead when they met another teacher, Al from Al's Bees. He offered to give them some honey and a mead making kit, if they’d split the bottles. News 4...
KOLO TV Reno
Chocolate-Whiskey pairing slated for this Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chocolates headed down a conveyor belt may have you thinking of the famous “I Love Lucy” episode. We are at Dorinda’s Chocolates where the chocolate headed down the line is being made for a special event this Thursday at Rancharrah. A chocolate-whiskey pairing...
Record-Courier
The Oct. 14, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — An attempt to repeal the Vacation Home Rental ordinance didn’t get a second after roughly five hours of meeting on Thursday at Stateline. While a positive vote to keep it would have been a good follow-up, commissioners were happy to let the whole thing drop. They spent another two hours talking about what they’d like to see changed.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
Sierra Sun
Nevada County Treasurer catches, admits check processing error
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Residents who made a payment by check for property taxes, county services or services provided by any school or special district in Nevada County between Sept. 21 and Oct. 6, should be on alert for a possible duplicate charge to their bank account. Due to an...
KOLO TV Reno
Career fair coming to Sparks hiring in multiple fields
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A job fair is coming to Sparks later this month on Oct. 26. The fair will be at the EmployNV Career Hub at 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks. FedEx, Securitas, UPS, Foot Locker, Amazon, H&T Battery Components, the Saint Mary’s Health Network, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs will all be present at the event, which will last from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
