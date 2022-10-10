Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million.

Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years.

Taxpayer dollars are expected to fund most of the construction, but Supervisor David Archie, District 2, hopes to involve federal aid.

“I’m going to call on the city of Jackson, the state of Mississippi, as well as the federal government to help participate in the process of funding this facility,” Archie stated. “The entire burden will not be on the taxpayers of Hinds County, the business owners of Hinds County and the people of Hinds County.”

Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said the county currently has $12 million to begin construction.

