ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

By Richard Lake
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QCWP_0iTG8LLI00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million.

Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years.

Hinds County leaders discuss future of detention center

Taxpayer dollars are expected to fund most of the construction, but Supervisor David Archie, District 2, hopes to involve federal aid.

“I’m going to call on the city of Jackson, the state of Mississippi, as well as the federal government to help participate in the process of funding this facility,” Archie stated. “The entire burden will not be on the taxpayers of Hinds County, the business owners of Hinds County and the people of Hinds County.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FElTh_0iTG8LLI00
Courtesy: Hinds County

Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said the county currently has $12 million to begin construction.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders discuss high crime rate in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year is going down as another violent year in Jackson. Police have investigated more than 100 homicides as of October 2022. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said those deaths could have been prevented. “I think that the city could have done more to try to prevent some of these murders. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What to expect at Mississippi State Fair this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on between Friday, October 14 and Sunday, October 16. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Ride specials for Friday will include Kids Day (one fewer coupon from 12:00 p.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: 163rd Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Mississippi State Fair heading into the last weekend, people expressed how they felt about this year’s fair. The Mississippi State Fair is many things to many people. For a lot of folks, the fair isn’t the fair until they get their free biscuit and syrup at the booth run […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

$3 million helps Children’s of Mississippi patients with cleft, craniofacial conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $3 million gift will help the Stephanie and Mitchell Morris Center for Cleft and Craniofacial Research and Innovation at Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson. “Many in Mississippi struggle financially, and despite having some of the best medical professionals in the world, Mississippi still has difficulties in being able to provide […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Hinds County, MS
Government
County
Hinds County, MS
WJTV 12

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Gretta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Gretta is a senior girl dog. She’s lost an eye because she had an eye disease. She’s a friendly dog and is house […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Charles Tisdale Library in Jackson torn down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson/Hinds Library System has once less library in the capital city after the demolition of the Charles Tisdale Library. Many Jacksonians said that libraries are a needed asset for people to utilize. The location was used for community meetings and events. One citizen, who has lived down the street from […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Credell Calhoun
WAPT

Residents concerned about trash, abandoned houses along Jackson street

JACKSON, Miss. — Residents are concerned about trash piling up along Glen Erin Street. Two Jackson residents have lived near the area for more than five years and reached out to 16 WAPT News about their concerns. There is a large pothole, old household items, abandoned buildings and ultimately,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigate eight recent homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating eight separate homicide cases that have happened in October. The victims are six adults and two children. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the first case happened on Thursday, October 6. Leonard White Jr., 20, had been fatally shot multiple times while he was walking home near […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting on Hickory Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened on Hickory Drive on Thursday, October 13. Assistant Police Chief Joseph Wade said the unidentified victim was shot multiple times. There are no suspects in the case. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Jackson […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Foote calls for return to RFP process in Jackson garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Even though the City of Jackson has their garbage collection figured out for the time being, there is still no long term contract in place with any garbage collection provider. The Jackson City Council approved a contract with Waste Management on Tuesday in executive session. They also agreed to pay Richard’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Madison Co. woman dies in wreck involving 2 teens on Highway 471

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton woman has died after being involved in a wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon. A police report states that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed October 8 just before midnight. In that report, it says that Luckett’s vehicle and another vehicle collided. Two...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Arkansas man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed an Arkansas man. The crash happened on Friday, October 14 just before 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20 in Warren County. According to MHP, a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 42-year-old Gary Bevis, of Arkansas, was traveling west on I-20 […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Clay Street to close again for construction in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be another temporary closure of Clay Street in Vicksburg. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17. Crews will sandblast and […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
NewsBreak
Sports
Vicksburg Post

18-year-old arrested for role in Clay Street Circle K carjacking

One arrest has been made related to a Tuesday morning carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store. Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State, Tougaloo agree to expand STEM opportunities

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) and Tougaloo College will parter again to expand educational opportunities in the state. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Tougaloo President Carmen J. Walters signed a memorandum of understanding this week to enhance educational and research opportunities for students and faculty, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields. The […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Man hit, killed on Interstate 55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after being hit by a car on Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, October 14. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said Kimberly Griffin, 52, was driving north in a gray Chevy Impala near High Street when she struck a man who was walking on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor, council feud over garbage contract decision

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council’s decision to move forward with Waste Management to take over garbage collection has created more friction between the city council and mayor. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba condemned the move, saying that the city council doesn’t have the authority to make such a decision. According to Jackson City […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy