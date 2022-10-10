ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
wdrb.com

Louisville Nature Center gives out 500 trees during annual giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Helping to tackle an environmental issue through planting trees. The Louisville Nature Center held its annual tree giveaway on Wednesday, giving 500 native trees to Louisville residents for free. The center says Louisville has one of the fastest-growing urban heat island effects in the country, "largely...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shively holding community chili cook-off Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Fire Department is hosting the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-off. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday and it's free to the public. In order to enter into the cook-off, 3-5 gallons of your best chili — preferably warm — needs to be in a covered pot.
SHIVELY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
New Albany, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Scott County, IN
Government
City
Austin, IN
County
Scott County, IN
WRBI Radio

Silver Alert with local ties canceled after teen found safe

Decatur County, IN — A 17-year-old girl who was the subject of a Silver Alert out of Central Indiana that had a local link has been found safe. Kimber Bowles was reported missing from her home in Fishers last November, and police in Greensburg and Decatur County put out the word back in May that they believed she was in our area.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

No one injured in Shawnee neighborhood house fire, Louisville Fire Department says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured in a house fire Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville Fire Department said. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, said crews were dispatched to a fire in the 600 block of South 39th Street at 7:11 a.m. Firefighters arrived within three minutes of the call and found a heavy fire at a two-story vacant house, which was also near another vacant home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Charity#Indiana Angel Tree#Austin Community Church
wdrb.com

The local restaurant community has come together for 'The Taste of Louisville' for almost 3 decades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville." The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event. Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you. Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Weekend closure on Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled for Nov. 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 over the Sherman Minton Bridge will close the night of Nov. 11 and reopen more than two days later. In a news release Friday, officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal project said crews will perform "demolition activities" on the lower deck of the bridge.
NEW ALBANY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wdrb.com

World's 2nd-oldest gorilla dies at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's second-oldest gorilla passed away Friday at the Louisville Zoo. Helen, 64, was a western lowland gorilla who the zoo said in a news release Friday was affectionately called the "Grand Dame" of the gorilla world. The zoo said the median life expectancy for a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Buff City Soap opens new location on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buff City Soap opened its sixth location in the Louisville area, holding a grand opening in Fern Creek on Thursday. The new store is located at Cedar Creek Crossings on 7718 Bardstown Road. It's next to a Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A. Buff City Soap is giving away...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Drought Conditions Developing in Kentucky

Our entire area in now considered Abnormally Dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor, and our southern communities have slipped back into drought. This is considered a short-term drought, meaning conditions should last less than six months, and it has really come on quickly in the last two or three weeks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy