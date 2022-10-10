Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Volunteers from GE Appliances improve food pantry at South Louisville Community Ministries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers helped rebuild a food pantry in the Beechmont neighborhood on Friday. South Louisville Community Ministries had a food pantry transformed thanks to a volunteer project by around 60 GE Appliances employees. Clare Rutz Wallace, Executive Director of South Louisville Community Ministries, called the volunteer project...
wdrb.com
Louisville Nature Center gives out 500 trees during annual giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Helping to tackle an environmental issue through planting trees. The Louisville Nature Center held its annual tree giveaway on Wednesday, giving 500 native trees to Louisville residents for free. The center says Louisville has one of the fastest-growing urban heat island effects in the country, "largely...
wdrb.com
Shively holding community chili cook-off Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Fire Department is hosting the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-off. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday and it's free to the public. In order to enter into the cook-off, 3-5 gallons of your best chili — preferably warm — needs to be in a covered pot.
wdrb.com
Officials cut the ribbon on the first LGBTQ community center Louisville has seen in 30 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Pride Center held its grand opening in Old Louisville on Tuesday, which was also National Coming Out Day. The Louisville Pride Foundation's center has been operating for about four months at the location on South 3rd Street. It's the first LGBTQ community center the city has seen in more than 30 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRBI Radio
Silver Alert with local ties canceled after teen found safe
Decatur County, IN — A 17-year-old girl who was the subject of a Silver Alert out of Central Indiana that had a local link has been found safe. Kimber Bowles was reported missing from her home in Fishers last November, and police in Greensburg and Decatur County put out the word back in May that they believed she was in our area.
wdrb.com
Louisville Urban League names Dr. Kish Cumi Price as new president and CEO
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dr. Kish Cumi Price was introduced Friday as the new president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. Price will succeed Sadiqa Reynolds, who announced in July that she plans to step down Oct. 31. Price will take over the organization on Nov. 1. "I see...
wdrb.com
Louisville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing girlfriend in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend 20 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in southern Indiana. Thomas Smith was sentenced in Clark County court on Thursday morning. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month. Prosecutors say Smith shot and killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in...
wdrb.com
No one injured in Shawnee neighborhood house fire, Louisville Fire Department says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured in a house fire Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville Fire Department said. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, said crews were dispatched to a fire in the 600 block of South 39th Street at 7:11 a.m. Firefighters arrived within three minutes of the call and found a heavy fire at a two-story vacant house, which was also near another vacant home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
The local restaurant community has come together for 'The Taste of Louisville' for almost 3 decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville." The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event. Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you. Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
wdrb.com
Maker's Mark collecting glass at Kroger, Liquor Barn to 'upcycle' into sand
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky distillery piloted a new program to benefit the environment. Maker's Mark reuses glass bottles as part of a Glass to Garden, an initiative that uses pulverized machines to crush glass into a sand-like substance. According to a news release Friday, Maker's Mark will host...
wdrb.com
Glenmary neighborhood continues to rebuild 6 months after tornadoes touched down in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors are still picking up the pieces from the damage a tornado in the Louisville area caused exactly six months ago. The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed nine tornadoes touched down in the Louisville area on April 13. Out of the nine tornadoes, four of them were EF-1 and five were EF-0.
wdrb.com
Weekend closure on Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled for Nov. 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 over the Sherman Minton Bridge will close the night of Nov. 11 and reopen more than two days later. In a news release Friday, officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal project said crews will perform "demolition activities" on the lower deck of the bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
World's 2nd-oldest gorilla dies at Louisville Zoo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's second-oldest gorilla passed away Friday at the Louisville Zoo. Helen, 64, was a western lowland gorilla who the zoo said in a news release Friday was affectionately called the "Grand Dame" of the gorilla world. The zoo said the median life expectancy for a...
wdrb.com
Kentucky, southern Indiana counties issuing burn bans during dry conditions
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Due to a lack of recent rainfall, several Kentucky and southern Indiana counties recently issued burn bans. Clark County, Indiana, just issued its ban Monday. "We obviously don't want to inconvenience the citizens but we also don't want to have a disaster in our community and...
wdrb.com
Buff City Soap opens new location on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buff City Soap opened its sixth location in the Louisville area, holding a grand opening in Fern Creek on Thursday. The new store is located at Cedar Creek Crossings on 7718 Bardstown Road. It's next to a Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A. Buff City Soap is giving away...
wdrb.com
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb faces questions on abortion, marijuana, student loans during New Albany visit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made a stop to southern Indiana on Wednesday to talk about economic development, but he also faced questions about abortion, marijuana and student loans. Holcomb was in New Albany to discuss economic development in Clark and Floyd counties through One Southern Indiana.
wdrb.com
Police searching for endangered, missing woman last seen Monday in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered woman who may be in need of medical attention. LMPD issued an "Operation Return Home" for Miriam Hope, 42, Thursday afternoon. Hope was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, in the 3900 block of...
wdrb.com
Drought Conditions Developing in Kentucky
Our entire area in now considered Abnormally Dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor, and our southern communities have slipped back into drought. This is considered a short-term drought, meaning conditions should last less than six months, and it has really come on quickly in the last two or three weeks.
wdrb.com
UofL offers new program to get students hands-on experience with local startups
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is offering a new program to help students get hands-on experience working with startups. The UofL Engage Program offers students jobs with local startups focused on health and equity. Students can earn market-rate wages averaging around $20 per hour. "This is a...
wdrb.com
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
Comments / 1