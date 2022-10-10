Read full article on original website
sylacauganews.com
Fall Festival at Sycamore Federal Credit Union next Friday, Oct. 21
SYCAMORE, Ala. – Sycamore Federal Credit Union is holding an all-day Fall Festival next Friday, Oct. 21, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The event will include over 20 vendors that are dressed to the nines with items for sell such as silk florals, antiques, jewelry, leather works, and plenty more.
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'
Find out how Kroger is increasing its delivery business in Birmingham, AL when the closest physical store is in Huntsville, AL. Grocery delivery services grew more popular during the pandemic. Brands like Instacard and Shipt are household names because they offer convenience to busy families.
Have a look at progress on Jefferson County’s $1.1 billion Smucker’s plant
The largest capital investment by a company in the history of Jefferson County is making progress. Jefferson County shared a tweet to show how construction is proceeding on the new $1.1 billion Smucker’s plant in the McCalla area. Last November, Smucker’s announced plans for the facility that will make...
wbrc.com
Clanton City Council approves economic developer
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Clanton will soon have an economic developer to take charge of the growth happening in the city. The city council approved the full-time position on Monday, and they’re already working to get it filled. Mayor Jeff Mims said the position is necessary...
wbrc.com
Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County sure is savory
I recently went to the Taste of Shelby County held in the Inverness Country Club and I was enamored at all the delicious foods and beverages presented to me. If there is one thing I feel like Shelby County should be known for, it’s really good food. In my family, food is a love language. With an Italian father who has been the chef in my life for the past two decades (almost two and a half now, I am getting old) I spent my childhood smelling the sweet aromas of the kitchen.
thecutoffnews.com
Randy and Christine Champion Presented October 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board
Congratulations to on being chosen as the October 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
Bham Now
REOPENING: Southern Market in Gardendale reopens its door after recent storm damage—check it out
Great news for Gardendale! The city’s beloved grocery shop, Southern Market, reopened its doors this past weekend after temporarily closing the summer of 2022. That’s right, Southern Market is back and better than ever. In June 2022, the market closed due to a tree knocking out a powerline behind the store and damaging the power. Owner Rachel Hodges explained the damages she suffered in an interview with Gardendale Magazine.
styleblueprint.com
9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items
The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
Clanton Advertiser
Milo’s Hamburgers opens its doors to Clanton
After months of anticipation, Milo’s Hamburgers opened its doors on Oct. 11 with a private ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate. The 76-year old Alabama food chain made Clanton their 24th location in Central and North Alabama. The first burgers and chicken made its way through the fryers and grills during the ribbon cutting ceremony, and the first official day for all customers is Oct. 13.
sylacauganews.com
Trunk or Treat and Pumpkin-Carving Contest coming to CACC campuses Oct. 24
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – From 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the Central Alabama Community College (CACC) campuses in Alexander City and Childersburg, community members are invited to attend a Trunk or Treat and, specific to the Childersburg campus, participate in a pumpkin-carving and decorating competition. On Alex City’s...
wbrc.com
Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
Construction of long awaited $5.5 billion Northern Beltline could restart in spring, officials say
After nearly a decade of funding issues and pushback from environmentalists, officials say construction on ALDOT’s Northern Beltline is set to begin again in spring of next year. The proposed beltline consists of a 52-mile, six-lane corridor stretching from Interstate 59 in northeast Jefferson County to the I-459 interchange...
Bham Now
This Birmingham firetruck museum from Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association is a hidden gem
Did you know Birmingham has a firetruck museum? The Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association (SVFAA) hosts the Birmingham firetruck museum with over 70 vintage firetrucks. Keep reading to see how to enjoy this hidden gem in the heart of The Magic City. Shedding light on the local nonprofit. I had...
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
WSFA
Tallassee moving forward with cleanup plans for old Mount Vernon mill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup efforts are finally beginning for an east Alabama mill site. A fire destroyed the historic Mount Vernon mill in Tallassee in 2016, leaving the rubble barely touched for over six years. “We are ready for it to go. It’s an eyesore,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah...
wbrc.com
Alabaster’s new Medical Mile banners
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Medical Mile banners are a part of the City of Alabaster’s rebranding; the former banners were from 2014. The new banners represent the area of town where several health care professionals, providers and services are located. As Alabaster’s population continues to grow, so does...
wvtm13.com
'Death note' fallout: Trussville school board to discuss acting superintendent contract Thursday
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Trussville Board of Education plans to meet Thursday night to discuss and consider a contract for an acting superintendent. The current superintendent, Pattie Neil, requested a 60-day leave of absence. This comes after dozens of parents expressed concern about a student's notebook containing what was referred to as a "death note."
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
