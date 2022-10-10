ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Comments / 0

Related
sylacauganews.com

Fall Festival at Sycamore Federal Credit Union next Friday, Oct. 21

SYCAMORE, Ala. – Sycamore Federal Credit Union is holding an all-day Fall Festival next Friday, Oct. 21, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The event will include over 20 vendors that are dressed to the nines with items for sell such as silk florals, antiques, jewelry, leather works, and plenty more.
SYCAMORE, AL
wbrc.com

Clanton City Council approves economic developer

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Clanton will soon have an economic developer to take charge of the growth happening in the city. The city council approved the full-time position on Monday, and they’re already working to get it filled. Mayor Jeff Mims said the position is necessary...
CLANTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Sylacauga, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Local
Alabama Business
wbrc.com

Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County sure is savory

I recently went to the Taste of Shelby County held in the Inverness Country Club and I was enamored at all the delicious foods and beverages presented to me. If there is one thing I feel like Shelby County should be known for, it’s really good food. In my family, food is a love language. With an Italian father who has been the chef in my life for the past two decades (almost two and a half now, I am getting old) I spent my childhood smelling the sweet aromas of the kitchen.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Randy and Christine Champion Presented October 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board

Congratulations to on being chosen as the October 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
BESSEMER, AL
Bham Now

REOPENING: Southern Market in Gardendale reopens its door after recent storm damage—check it out

Great news for Gardendale! The city’s beloved grocery shop, Southern Market, reopened its doors this past weekend after temporarily closing the summer of 2022. That’s right, Southern Market is back and better than ever. In June 2022, the market closed due to a tree knocking out a powerline behind the store and damaging the power. Owner Rachel Hodges explained the damages she suffered in an interview with Gardendale Magazine.
GARDENDALE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Southern States#Business Industry#Linus Business#Charity#Area Real Estate
styleblueprint.com

9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items

The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Milo’s Hamburgers opens its doors to Clanton

After months of anticipation, Milo’s Hamburgers opened its doors on Oct. 11 with a private ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate. The 76-year old Alabama food chain made Clanton their 24th location in Central and North Alabama. The first burgers and chicken made its way through the fryers and grills during the ribbon cutting ceremony, and the first official day for all customers is Oct. 13.
CLANTON, AL
sylacauganews.com

Trunk or Treat and Pumpkin-Carving Contest coming to CACC campuses Oct. 24

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – From 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the Central Alabama Community College (CACC) campuses in Alexander City and Childersburg, community members are invited to attend a Trunk or Treat and, specific to the Childersburg campus, participate in a pumpkin-carving and decorating competition. On Alex City’s...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS 42

Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
TALLADEGA, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster’s new Medical Mile banners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Medical Mile banners are a part of the City of Alabaster’s rebranding; the former banners were from 2014. The new banners represent the area of town where several health care professionals, providers and services are located. As Alabaster’s population continues to grow, so does...
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

'Death note' fallout: Trussville school board to discuss acting superintendent contract Thursday

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Trussville Board of Education plans to meet Thursday night to discuss and consider a contract for an acting superintendent. The current superintendent, Pattie Neil, requested a 60-day leave of absence. This comes after dozens of parents expressed concern about a student's notebook containing what was referred to as a "death note."
TRUSSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy