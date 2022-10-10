Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence Carmela PaolaSalisbury, CT
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Related
The Hudson Valley’s Most Dillicious Festival Returns this Weekend
It was touch and go for a while this year, but when the chips were down, the community and the organizers came through. it’s back and in a big way. I’m talking about Rosendale’s International Pickle Festival, and it’s being held for the first time since covid hit. That’s a big deal. Or a big dill, as the case may be. (insert moan for bad pickle puns)
hudsonvalleyone.com
Culture intersects with medicine at Kingston’s O+ Festival 2022
In an e-mail last month to media outlets, O+ Festival PR coordinator Michael Frank wrote, “The fact that it’s still not well understood locally, after 13 years, tells me there’s a ton of message-spreading to be done in the months and years ahead.” Along with that missive came the offer of press-comp wristbands for access to the entire weekend’s worth of events. That’s what it took to motivate this correspondent to do a full immersion in the Festival for the first time. And the overall verdict is: Wow. What fun. Why didn’t I do this before?
Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend
Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Hollywood set-builders eye American Candle Company building in Saugerties
The building that housed the American Candle Company on Kings Highway in Saugerties has had several plans from potential buyers, but all fell through for one reason or another. The building saw use in 2016, however, a developer’s plan to turn a large portion of the building into a shooting range and law enforcement training center was never completed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings
There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
Eggbert, The Hudson Valley’s Christmas Egg is Planning His Return
Christmas in the Hudson Valley just got a whole lot merrier this year. Things haven't been the same without Eggbert, the Hudson Valley's favorite Christmas egg. Due to the pandemic, the quirky holiday character has been stuck in quarantine. Eggbert hasn't hosted his annual Christmas on the Farm or greet children during the days leading up to Christmas since 2019.
Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years
The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site
Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?
I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
Popular Pine Bush Restaurant Goes to the Birds Sunday
With all the wildlife we have in the Hudson Valley it is nice to know that we have people that help us understand the various animals that share our yards and trails. So many of them make sure they get out to places where we spend our weekends so that we can learn more.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston unveils plans to redevelop 615 Broadway property
KINGSTON – The Kingston City-owned former Broadway Commons property at 615 Broadway will be redeveloped through a partnership with Baxter, a community development firm that has developed housing, commercial and community space throughout the Hudson Valley. Mayor Steven Noble announced on Wednesday that Baxter was selected through a request...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties officials approve Snow Moon Festival
To brighten a very dark time of the year, a group of local women are planning a festival on Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. The organizers presented their plan to the Saugerties Village Board at its meeting on Monday, October 3. “We’re calling it the Snow Moon Festival,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Traveling? Dutchess county hosts passport day
The Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall is hosting a Passport Day on October 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Poughkeepsie DMV office at 22 Market Street.
$200 Million Dollar Plan Set for Former Kingston, NY IBM Site
According to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, "an official closing on the eastern portion of the former TechCity campus has been scheduled, and an agreement with the purchaser, National Resources, has been reached to transfer ownership of the western portion by the end of the year." The Ulster County Economic...
New York Mother Shot On Her Home’s Porch In ‘Safe’ Hudson Valley, Near Child
Police are seeking answers after a mother was shot while on her porch, near her young child, in a "safe" part of the Hudson Valley. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Woman Shot On Porch In Ulster County, New York. On...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Memory bench for Carol Roper
The community is invited to donate to the Carol Roper Memorial Bench Fund. The bench has been approved by the Village Board and will be installed by the Wallkill Valley Land Trust on the Rail Trail. The cost will be $2,500. Please make checks out to “Carol Roper Bench” and send to Sharon Roth, 35B Colonial Drive, New Paltz NY 12561.
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
New Crossgates Mall Eatery Celebrates Grand Opening This Friday
Crossgates Mall's newest eatery is ready to serve up sweet snacks to mall shoppers!. Just in time for the holiday shopping season ahead, the area's biggest mall is adding to its already long list of great food options. And as they said in the movie Mall Rats, since this eatery will not be a part of the standard food court area - it is an "autonomous unit for mid-mall snacking!
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Golden Notebook begins book publishing venture
In the 1950s, poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s City Lights Bookstore branched out into publishing ground-breaking books such as Allen Ginsberg’s Howl and Other Poems. More recently, McNally Jackson Books in Manhattan has published several literary novels, and now the Golden Notebook of Woodstock is joining the ranks of bookstore-publishers.
Comments / 0