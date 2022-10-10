ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley’s Most Dillicious Festival Returns this Weekend

It was touch and go for a while this year, but when the chips were down, the community and the organizers came through. it’s back and in a big way. I’m talking about Rosendale’s International Pickle Festival, and it’s being held for the first time since covid hit. That’s a big deal. Or a big dill, as the case may be. (insert moan for bad pickle puns)
ROSENDALE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Culture intersects with medicine at Kingston’s O+ Festival 2022

In an e-mail last month to media outlets, O+ Festival PR coordinator Michael Frank wrote, “The fact that it’s still not well understood locally, after 13 years, tells me there’s a ton of message-spreading to be done in the months and years ahead.” Along with that missive came the offer of press-comp wristbands for access to the entire weekend’s worth of events. That’s what it took to motivate this correspondent to do a full immersion in the Festival for the first time. And the overall verdict is: Wow. What fun. Why didn’t I do this before?
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend

Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hollywood set-builders eye American Candle Company building in Saugerties

The building that housed the American Candle Company on Kings Highway in Saugerties has had several plans from potential buyers, but all fell through for one reason or another. The building saw use in 2016, however, a developer’s plan to turn a large portion of the building into a shooting range and law enforcement training center was never completed.
SAUGERTIES, NY
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Society
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Society
County
Ulster County, NY
101.5 WPDH

6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings

There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Eggbert, The Hudson Valley’s Christmas Egg is Planning His Return

Christmas in the Hudson Valley just got a whole lot merrier this year. Things haven't been the same without Eggbert, the Hudson Valley's favorite Christmas egg. Due to the pandemic, the quirky holiday character has been stuck in quarantine. Eggbert hasn't hosted his annual Christmas on the Farm or greet children during the days leading up to Christmas since 2019.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years

The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
WALDEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site

Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
#Local Life#Localevent#Street Performers#Italian American
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?

I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
HYDE PARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston unveils plans to redevelop 615 Broadway property

KINGSTON – The Kingston City-owned former Broadway Commons property at 615 Broadway will be redeveloped through a partnership with Baxter, a community development firm that has developed housing, commercial and community space throughout the Hudson Valley. Mayor Steven Noble announced on Wednesday that Baxter was selected through a request...
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties officials approve Snow Moon Festival

To brighten a very dark time of the year, a group of local women are planning a festival on Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. The organizers presented their plan to the Saugerties Village Board at its meeting on Monday, October 3. “We’re calling it the Snow Moon Festival,”...
SAUGERTIES, NY
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
hudsonvalleyone.com

Memory bench for Carol Roper

The community is invited to donate to the Carol Roper Memorial Bench Fund. The bench has been approved by the Village Board and will be installed by the Wallkill Valley Land Trust on the Rail Trail. The cost will be $2,500. Please make checks out to “Carol Roper Bench” and send to Sharon Roth, 35B Colonial Drive, New Paltz NY 12561.
NEW PALTZ, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
Hot 99.1

New Crossgates Mall Eatery Celebrates Grand Opening This Friday

Crossgates Mall's newest eatery is ready to serve up sweet snacks to mall shoppers!. Just in time for the holiday shopping season ahead, the area's biggest mall is adding to its already long list of great food options. And as they said in the movie Mall Rats, since this eatery will not be a part of the standard food court area - it is an "autonomous unit for mid-mall snacking!
GUILDERLAND, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Golden Notebook begins book publishing venture

In the 1950s, poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s City Lights Bookstore branched out into publishing ground-breaking books such as Allen Ginsberg’s Howl and Other Poems. More recently, McNally Jackson Books in Manhattan has published several literary novels, and now the Golden Notebook of Woodstock is joining the ranks of bookstore-publishers.
WOODSTOCK, NY

