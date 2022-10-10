Read full article on original website
Ohio State's offense has stepped up, adjusted with even more potential for season's second half
There wasn’t much doubt that Ohio State’s offense would be good in 2022. The Buckeyes lost some pieces from the offensive group that ranked at or near the top of all the major statistical categories the season prior, but had plenty of experienced talent returning and players ready to step into bigger roles.
VIP intel: Day will see Alabama commit tonight and other targets; Tate status
VIP intel on Ohio State coach Ryan Day seeing an Alabama commit and other Buckeye targets tonight; Carnell Tate status.
BLITZ GAME GUIDE: No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan in battle of unbeated teams
No. 10 Penn State faces No. 5 Michigan in a critical Big Ten East showdown in Ann Arbor Saturday. This is the Blitz Game Guide for the matchup, which will kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX. The Nittany Lions are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in...
Penn State’s Detroit-area natives excited for ‘homecoming game’ at Michigan
Penn State has long been known for its ability on the recruiting trail to keep the top players in Pennsylvania home and pull top talent out of the fertile Washington, D.C. region. But in recent years, the Nittany Lions have added a distinct Michigan flavor to its roster. Right now,...
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
Four keys and a pick: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 5 Michigan football team gets its first true test of the season Saturday afternoon, when the 6-0 Wolverines host a fellow undefeated in No. 10 Penn State. Both teams have won big on the road, rank in the top-15 in 247Sports' Team Talent Composite and have been relatively untested so far this season, setting up for a fascinating, high-stakes matchup in Ann Arbor.
How to watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: TV channel, stream, radio
Michigan State's next opportunity to snap its losing streak comes Saturday afternoon when Wisconsin visits Spartan Stadium. It's homecoming weekend in East Lansing, and the Spartans are desperate for a win as they try to salvage their season in the second half of the schedule. MSU is coming off a...
By the Numbers: How No. 5 Michigan, No. 10 Penn State match up statistically ahead of Saturday's game
The Michigan football team puts its 6-0 record to the test this Saturday, as the fifth-ranked Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State in what figures to be both teams' toughest tests of the season. There's undoubtedly some unknowns about how both teams will handle an uptick in competition, but how...
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan expert score predictions from Lions247
No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) emerges from its bye week to begin The Gauntlet, starting with a matchup with No. 5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0) in Ann Arbor Saturday. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX.
LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State D-tackle commitment Will Smith in action in key game
Live updates as Dublin (Ohio) Coffman and Ohio State commitment and legacy, defensive tackle Will Smith travels to Upper Arlington (Ohio).
Cali ATH Jaelon Barbarin talks new offer from Michigan State
West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade athlete Jaelon Barbarin picked up a big Power 5 offer from Michigan State on Tuesday. Barbarin is one of the state’s most explosive athletes. He had a huge spring on the track a year ago, clocking personal bests of 10.37-100m and 21.38-200m. We saw him...
