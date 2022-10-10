If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Julia Roberts is known for many things, one of them being her beautiful and soft red waves with significant volume. Lucky for us, her hairstylist shares the secret behind her shiny, glossy locks. After serving up a stunning look on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday, as part of her press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, Serge Normant — a celebrity hairstylist for Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, and more — went on Instagram to share all of the details that went into creating the hairstyle. While we’re sure multiple products were involved, including shampoo, conditioner, a blow dryer, and a hairbrush, the clear star of the show was the Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Texture Spray.

HAIR CARE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO