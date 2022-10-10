Read full article on original website
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
FRENCH TOAST BAKE
French Toast Bake made with soft bread, spiced with warm cinnamon & brown sugar. Breakfast cinnamon french toast bake is made the night before, then baked & served with berries the next day!. Making this baked cinnamon french toast is so simple, with only 5 minutes of prep time you...
Chili Cheese Dog Bake
So easy to love and so easy to make. Who doesn’t love chili cheese dogs? I’m sure there are some people out there, but it can’t be a lot. I mean what’s not to like? A meaty, savory hot dog made even more meaty with robust and zesty chili and topped with plenty of ooey-gooey cheese. Oh, and of course it’s all wrapped in a nice comforting bun… but here I can do you one better. Instead of a bun, we’ve got fluffy, buttery crescent rolls. So still a chili dog, but maybe even more comforting, and it’s all baked together in one bubbly dish.
New York Post
Eat up and slow down with EveryPlate’s new line of slow cooker meals
If you can’t stand the heat in the kitchen, let’s take things slow. By that we mean by way of a slow cooked meal, which has been the problem-solving solution for families everywhere when faced with mouths to feed and no time to cook. EveryPlate was so inspired...
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
Anise Cookies
When I was growing up, one of my favorite parts of the holiday season was the annual cookie swap hosted by my mom or aunt. It started around the time I was 6, and year after year our extended family and friends crowded into our kitchen and living room, arriving with tightly packed tins and Tupperware filled with classic holiday cookies, like cut-out sugar cookies, spritz cookies, chocolate crinkles, and snowballs (my usual contribution). In the sea of festive tins sprawled across a dining room table, the thing I looked forward to most were anise cookies with a slick of icing and shower of rainbow-colored, crunchy nonpareils over top. These were the regular contribution from a family friend, who grew up baking them with her Italian American mother.
Pumpkin Earthquake Cake
The flavors of pumpkin, white chocolate and cream cheese collide to make this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake. Gooey, flavorful and the perfect autumn cake!. One of our new favorite cakes to make is this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake. Super easy ingredients help this come together in no time and the end results will have you drooling! Made with a spiced cake mix, pumpkin, cheesecake mixture and white chocolate, it is not lacking in flavor. Top it off with some ice cream and you have yourself the perfect cake! Want to try a new pumpkin recipe this year? Then you absolutely cannot pass up this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake recipe!
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
What Makes A Casserole A Casserole?
Few dishes have a closer link to Southern home-cooking traditions than the casserole. Recipes, ingredients, and methods vary from kitchen to kitchen, but the idea of mixing different food items, baking in a deep and sturdy dish, and serving to friends and family is near and dear to many Southerners' hearts.
Kielbasa Hot Dogs
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Kielbasa Hot Dogs! If you like to try something a little different than ordinary hot dogs, choose a beef sausage link that focuses more on natural flavorings like garlic, woodsmoke, cloves, or pimento. Personally, I lean more toward nitrate-free labeling, which means the preservatives are natural rather than chemically added. Every little bit helps, because sometimes eating a grilled hot dog just makes the world a happier place.
Lazy Cake Cookies
If you put ‘lazy’ in a recipe title, you have my attention. While I’m not always looking for a kitchen shortcut I certainly appreciate them when it means I can get a baked good out of the oven and into my mouth faster or with less effort. So Lazy Cake Cookies are right up my alley. They’re like cookie bars — but they rely on a box of cake mix instead of a from-scratch batter. Cakey chocolate chip cookies that take five minutes to mix up — I can’t imagine anything better.
Choco-Coconut Dream Pie
This choco-coco dream pie is the ultimate chocolate and coconut combination! So rich and moist, this amazingly delicious pie is simple and easy to prepare – plus a perfect summer dessert choice. Smooth and creamy, try the recipe:. Servings 1 (9-inch) pie. Ingredients:. 8 ounces’ semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped...
Onion burgers with steak seasoning
Today, I am making caramelized onion burgers, but I also thought I would walk you through how I make delicious (dry) steak seasoning. It can be used on any type of meat and it's totally awesome when it's added to ground beef recipes, such as the burgers that I am making today.
