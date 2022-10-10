ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Protestor who stormed field last Monday night reportedly suffered concussion

Last Monday night, a trespasser looking for free publicity stormed the field at Levi’s Stadium, in violation of applicable state and/or local laws. He thereafter filed a police report after taking a big hit from Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. The hit subdued the trespasser. Via SI.com, the trespasser allegedly...
NFL
NBC Sports

Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer

As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why Thomas has been passed on 49ers' depth chart

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Cornerback Ambry Thomas finished his rookie year strong after being inactive for the majority of the 49ers’ season. He yielded an average of 33.0 yards in his final five games, according to Pro Football Focus, and appeared to be placing himself into position for a role as a long-term starter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Data Analytics
NBC Sports

Things To Learn: Stanford gives Notre Dame its first chance to test freshman QB Steve Angeli

At some point, Notre Dame needs to find some peace of mind should junior quarterback Drew Pyne suffer any injury. If Pyne’s helmet gets knocked off, if he sprains an ankle, if he joins the ever-lengthening list of quarterbacks with shoulder injuries across the country, the Irish (3-2) need to know freshman Steve Angeli could step in for a moment, a week, the season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett

The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was...
TAMPA, FL
The Blade

Game day updates: Whitmer at Clay football

Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Whitmer and Clay. This article will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME Whitmer will visit Clay Friday night in a TRAC matchup, the next-to-last game of the regular season for both teams. For the Panthers, the game will mark their first since a shooting last Friday during their home game against Central Catholic. On the field, both squads are 5-3 and eyeing postseason play. Whitmer easily dispatched the Eagles in Toledo last season, 48-7.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC Sports

Matt Eberflus: I think Justin Fields took a step forward

The Bears lost to the Commanders 12-7 on Thursday night, but it doesn’t take much of an imagination to see how they could have come out on top. Chicago made three trips inside the Washington 5-yard-line without coming up with points. One drive ended with a Justin Fields pass deflecting off a helmet into Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen‘s arms, another ended with Khalil Herbert being stuffed for no gain, and the final possession of the game saw Darnell Mooney catch a pass just short of the end zone on fourth down.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Peters clears the air about his ‘f—in idiots’ comment

Earlier this week, Eagles great and current Cowboys guard Jason Peters caused a stir with a comments that could have been taken a couple different ways. Peters, 40, joined the Takeoff with John Clark podcast to clear the air. He meant it as a compliment. A huge compliment. “Two years...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF

Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Jaguars sign Corey Peters, John Miller to the active roster

The Jaguars have added a couple of veteran players to their active roster. The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Corey Peters and guard John Miller. They take the spots of offensive lineman Ben Bartch and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson after they were placed on injured reserve. Peters signed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles

The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers is “surprised” by the Davante Adams charges

The Davante Adams incident is one of the biggest issues in the NFL. Big enough to become fodder for questions posed to his former quarterback. Aaron Rodgers of the Packers was asked about the situation during his midweek press conference. “I was surprised,” Rodgers told reporters. “I was definitely surprised....
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Week 6 picks: Bills-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles and more

COMMANDERS (1-4) at BEARS (2-3) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. It's going to be pretty hard for Commanders-Bears to be worse than Broncos_Colts, which was last Thursday's primetime matchup. I can't guarantee it'll be that much better of a contest, though. Expect a low-scoring affair to begin the Week 6 slate.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sirianni knows how Eagles can improve red-zone offense

The Eagles have one of the best red-zone offenses in the NFL. Nick Sirianni wants them to be better. Or more specifically, he wants them to be better and different. The Eagles have had 20 red-zone possessions so far this year and they’ve scored on 18 of them for 90 percent, which is tied for 10th-highest in the league. They’ve scored touchdowns on 13 of those 20 drives for 65 percent, which is 11th-highest in the league. And they’re averaging 5.3 points per red-zone drive, which is 6th-highest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy