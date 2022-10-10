Read full article on original website
Related
Washingtonian.com
This Man Beat Bill Clinton for Student President of Georgetown
This past winter, the race to become Georgetown’s student government president had spooky echoes of the 2016 U.S. presidential election: an insider ticket that failed to inspire versus a pair of bombastic outsiders—frat boys running to defund the school’s noise complaint cops and overturn its mask mandate—who ostensibly didn’t have a chance. The election devolved into a series of mini-scandals, including a beer-for-votes debacle, an election certification crisis, and a spoof campaign by a Star Wars villain. I wrote about it for our October issue.
Comments / 0