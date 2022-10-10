This past winter, the race to become Georgetown’s student government president had spooky echoes of the 2016 U.S. presidential election: an insider ticket that failed to inspire versus a pair of bombastic outsiders—frat boys running to defund the school’s noise complaint cops and overturn its mask mandate—who ostensibly didn’t have a chance. The election devolved into a series of mini-scandals, including a beer-for-votes debacle, an election certification crisis, and a spoof campaign by a Star Wars villain. I wrote about it for our October issue.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO