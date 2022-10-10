ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport mayor responds to audit finding improper travel expenses

By Dan Jovic
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrk0u_0iTG7h1t00

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will reimburse the city for all expenses that a legislative audit released Monday shows may have violated travel and procurement policies and procedures.

Adult, teen arrested after stolen car chase in Caddo Parish

The investigative audit into the City of Shreveport’s operations was released early Monday morning, and it comes months after former Shreveport Controller Ben Herbert alleged improprieties with the city’s accounting practices, as well as Mayor Adrian Perkins’ travel expenses.

According to a statement released late Monday morning by the mayor’s office, “the City of Shreveport has taken (and will take) the following steps to better improve the implementation of
purchasing policies:”

  • The City of Shreveport has contracted with the Government Finance Officers Association to update purchasing policies to make sure that all city departments are compliant.
  • Training sessions will be required to ensure that the persons responsible for filling out and submitting travel forms in every city department are knowledgeable of City policy and the Code of Government Ethics.
  • A streamlined system that tracks and verifies when travel/purchasing documents are submitted will be created.

“It is my responsibility as Mayor to advocate on behalf of the City,” Perkins said in the statement. “Pursuing partnerships with companies, organizations, and agencies that can provide significant investments through job creation, capital investments, and infrastructure improvements have remained a top priority. Seeking those opportunities for Shreveport require traveling outside of the state to build relationships critical for the growth of our city.”

The statement says the city undergoes audits annually and welcomed the execution of the Louisiana Legislative Audit.

“The auditor’s recommendations will be beneficial as the City reinforces current policies and implements new ones.

We are committed to strengthening city operations and proactively identifying opportunities to enhance the financial integrity of city government,” said Perkins. “We have aggressively put procedures in place to improve internal controls aimed at achieving fiscally responsible practices in all our city departments.”

The statement also addresses how Perkins’ administration handled the search for a new insurance broker after he took office in 2018 and acknowledges there was no “request for proposals” process used at that time. But it says an internal audit showed no RFPs had taken place since 2006 and that even before that internal audit confirmed that fact, an RFP was issued in 2019 to solicit municipal insurance and every year since that time.

Below are the results of the audit conducted by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

Former Shreveport city employee alleges major problems in accounting department Shreveport Legislative Audit Download

The audit did not reveal anything criminal. What it did reveal were practices that did not comply with the city charter or city policy in purchasing the city’s insurance policy. It also revealed 16 trips by the mayor that included expenses that may have violated the City of Shreveport travel policy, according to the auditor.

The detailed report’s results came after countless interviews with employees and officials of the City of Shreveport and examining select documents and receipts of travel transactions.

According to the audit, when the city changed the agent of record on the city’s workers’ compensation insurance policy in late 2018, the city was in violation of the city charter because the coverage amount was not approved by the city council. The audit also says no request for proposal was submitted, as required by the city’s purchasing policy.

The audit details all travel by Mayor Adrian Perkins from January 2019 until December 2020.

Perkins took 23 trips with $35,845 in expenses submitted back to the city.

16 of the trips included expenses that the auditor says may have violated city travel policy.

Expenses totaling $26,547 were filed beyond the 30-day deadline to file expense reports.

The expense reports included reimbursement for 10 missing receipts, six business meals where the records did not show who attended the meal or the business purpose of the event, and seven lodging charges where the total cost exceeded the daily hotel allowance.

Also catching the eye of the auditor $2,899 in Mayor Perkins’ travel records that occurred on the weekends.

The auditor says these travel expenses did not include an itinerary indicating these events were work-related. The expenses included lodging, meals, transportation, fuel, and parking.

That included extended weekend travel, like a trip to Miami last June to learn about the use of cryptocurrency from the mayor of Miami.

It also included an extended weekend in Los Angeles to recruit businesses to develop in Louisiana. The trip happened the same weekend that the LSU Tigers were playing UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

Another trip back to the west coast just two weeks later, this time to San Francisco, was for a conference on learning to build digital resilience.

The mayor did not travel from January 26, 2020, to April 22, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The audit was sparked by Herbert’s claims of auditing improprieties he says he made to the city’s current Chief Financial Officer, Kasey Brown.

Herbert is a lifelong accountant and a former fraud investigator for the city’s Internal Audit Office. Herbert said he found major issues within the City of Shreveport’s accounting department when he assumed the Controller position in January 2020.

Herbert says he was fired after he brought many of the same issues found in the legislative audit to Brown’s attention.

Herbert’s attorney, Allison Jones, says age and race discrimination claims have been filed with the Equal Employment Commission along with whistleblower claims with the Louisiana Commission on Human Rights.

Mayor Perkins viewed the audit two weeks ago and issued a response which is included in the audit.

He acknowledges he’s repaid the city $681 for some of the policy violations in 2019 and 2020 but has not reimbursed the city for the possible policy violations in 2021.

He says the city has also instituted training to ensure travel reimbursement forms are filled out correctly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 8

Jeanette Owens
4d ago

You are a crook. You got caught and so all you are gonna do is reimburse the city?? You need to go to jail and do serious time.

Reply
10
christine w
3d ago

Unlike "Latoya the detroya" [moniker not created by me] he immediately admitted to the theft and is repaying. However, his constant "faux" lack of knowledge is very concerning. Also alarming, is that someone isn't keeping a better eye on the $$$. The city's insurance that "WE" are paying 2 times what we used to pay just so his friend could get the contract is unacceptable. 😉👌

Reply(1)
7
NuAwlinsDarlin
3d ago

This is the same man that got disqualified for lying on his paperwork to run for office again and went to the Louisiana Supreme Court and his lawyer said the paperwork he lied on didn't matter. For some reason they said he could run. That paperwork he lied on shows the integrity of the person running for office and apparently he doesn't have any. If your gonna lie to register to run what else are you gonna lie about and do?

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

5 Shreveport mayoral candidates report campaign funds

SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Gregory Tarver, one of 10 candidates in the race for mayor, is leading the pack when it comes to the amount of money received to support his campaign. Tarver had almost $390,000 on hand as of late last month, according to a report he...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KTBS

Mayoral candidates clash at business themed forum

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some of the candidates for mayor clashed over who should get credit for the city landing the Amazon Fulfillment Center. At a mayoral election forum held by the North Shreveport Business Association, the first question was how to create economic development. Republican Tom Arceneaux sparked the differing views on the Amazon deal by saying the city should concentrate on helping develop small businesses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasey Brown
KSLA

Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new business coming to west Shreveport has some residents concerned. The old IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza is set to become an adult store called Hustler Hollywood. Shreveport City Council District G candidate Derrick Henderson said the business isn’t right for the area. “This...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Bossier City. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The injured man’s been taken to Ochnser LSU Health in Shreveport, where he’s listed in critical condition. Police...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Travel Itinerary#Mayor#Race Discrimination#City Council#Politics Local
KTBS

Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple

SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3 dead in 4 overnight shootings

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
UCLA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Bossier phone scam alert

BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of the same phone scams circulating in the parish. Detectives say the caller in this scam identifies himself as Sgt. David Miller, calling from phone number 318-909-4334. He tells the person answering the phone there is a criminal or civil matter pending and the only way to pay it is to get a gift card from Walgreens, send money or get a green dot card equivalent. A request to speak to a supervisor leads to another person who identifies himself as Lt. Hollis Walt.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy