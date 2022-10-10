ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

JuJu Smith-Schuster dealing with hamstring tightness

By Ap News
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was limited in practice Saturday after his hamstring tightened up, leaving one of Patrick Mahomes’ top weapons questionable for Kansas City’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

The Chiefs have a number of lingering injuries, including the sprained ankle that will keep kicker Harrison Butker out for the fourth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid will turn to fill-in kicker Matthew Wright, who was perfect on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals in last week’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, who has missed two games with a calf injury, was limited in practice and could return on Monday night. Right guard Trey Smith, who is dealing with a strained pectoral muscle, also was limited in practice.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been logging full practices after dealing with a hamstring injury since the opener.
