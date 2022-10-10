ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Arkansas vs. BYU picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pd0uI_0iTG7Y2E00

An intriguing non-conference matchup is set for midseason as Arkansas visits BYU in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday.

Back in the preseason, this was supposed to be one of the more interesting games on the schedule, but some costly losses by both teams have dropped them out of the top 25 rankings with 7 combined wins between them.

Arkansas comes in at 3-3 and riding a 3-game losing streak, all to ranked SEC West foes, while BYU is 2-2 in its last 4 outings and just lost to an unranked Notre Dame in the Las Vegas game.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Arkansas vs. BYU picks, predictions

Week 7 college football picks: Arkansas vs. BYU

The computer is siding with the home team this week, as BYU has the 64.0 percent shot to defeat Arkansas on Saturday, according to the index.

That leaves the Hogs 36.0 percent chance to take down BYU on the road.

The oddsmakers project a somewhat closer game, as BYU comes in the 3 point favorites , according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 59.5 points for the matchup.

Arkansas checks in at No. 50 on the index's 131 college football rankings, a drop of 9 spots after last weekend's loss, projected to win 5.5 games this season by an average of 4.6 points per game going forward.

BYU comes in at No. 46 nationally on the computer's rankings, estimated to win 8.1 games on the year with a plus-5.9 point per game scoring margin.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison

Comments / 0

 

College Football News

Arkansas vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs BYU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Arkansas (3-3), BYU (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The star Hog quarterback was out for the Mississippi State game after suffering a head injury against Alabama, but he’s expected to give it a go.
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Big 12 Schedule Beginning To Take Shape

BYU is about to begin its final WCC season when they open with Idaho State on November 7, but its inaugural Big 12 season in 2023-2024 is already starting to receive some clarity. We already know some of BYU’s 2023-2024 non-conference games outlined below:. vs San Diego State (Home)
PROVO, UT
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

