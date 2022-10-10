ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

3 US-based economists receive Nobel Prize for work on banks

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJg6r_0iTG7UVK00

STOCKHOLM (AP) — This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to the former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben S. Bernanke, and two U.S.-based economists, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, “for research on banks and financial crises.”

The prize was announced Monday by the Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

The committee said their work had shown in their research “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.”

Nobel prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10.

New life for Musk-Twitter deal raises the Trump question

Unlike the other prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969.

Last year, half of the award went to David Card for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labor market. The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for proposing how to study issues that don’t easily fit traditional scientific methods.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Oct. 3 with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.

Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers

The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely.

French author Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature Thursday. The panel commended her for blending fiction and autobiography in books that fearlessly mine her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s.

The Nobel Peace Prize went to jailed Belarus human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident

An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Thousands of air fryers recalled due to fire, burn hazards

(WHTM) — A brand of air fryers has been recalled due to potential fire and burn hazards. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Newair’s Magic Chef Digital Air Fryers ovens with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white) may overheat, causing fire and burn hazards. Magic Chef is printed on the top […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Zeilinger
Person
Guido Imbens
Person
Alain Aspect
Person
Alfred Nobel
YourErie

Driver rescued from vehicle in median on I-79 overnight

An accident delayed traffic along I-79 overnight. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 159. Calls went out just past midnight Friday for the traffic collision. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the median of the highway and the driver entrapped. Additional manpower and emergency […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Nobel Peace Prize#The U S Federal Reserve#Swedish#Neanderthal#American
YourErie

Roll-over vehicle accident leads to DUI arrest in Chautauqua Co.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person was arrested after a roll-over vehicle accident. According to a police report, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Beech Hill Road for a reported motor vehicle accident at 10:09 p.m. on Oct. 5. Upon arrival, patrols and EMS crews located a vehicle rolled over in the roadway. EMS assisted the driver […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Presque Isle Gateway District Plan bringing new additions to W. 8th St.

New additions are coming to West 8th Street after Millcreek Township Supervisors approved a motion that they said will beautify the area. Businesses along West 8th Street are optimistic about the Presque Isle Gateway District Plan that they hope will slow people down and give them the chance to see more of what their businesses […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 6

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers upcoming game against the Buccaneers after being in Buffalo for last week’s game. The Steelers have now lost four straight games. So how can the team salvage this season and get back on […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
YourErie

Fight for equitable funding continues for two local school districts

The fight for equitable school funding continues in Erie County as two area school districts came together Tuesday at the United Way briefing to discuss problems the districts are facing. Recently, Erie’s Public Schools became the first district in the commonwealth to be removed from the Financial Watch list. However, the district still faces financial challenges […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Thousands of students fill up Bayfront Convention Center for 9th annual MFG DAY

The Bayfront Convention Center was full of students from area schools on Wednesday to learn about manufacturing on the 9th annual Manufacturing Day. Thousands of students from 30 school districts had a chance to check out the variety of career paths manufacturing is apart of. The event, hosted by the Manufacturer & Business Association, kicked […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

UPMC hosting veterans hiring event

A job fair, specifically for those who serve our country, is taking place this afternoon. UPMC is hosting its Pathways for Veterans hiring event Thursday at the Bayfront Convention Center. Veterans, active duty and reserve military members are getting the opportunity to build their resumes, speak with employers and take part in on site interviews. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy