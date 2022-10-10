ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Mike Hart, running back head coach of Michigan Wolverines, carted off field

By Kayla Welytok
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXtSj_0iTG7FVf00

(WSYR-TV)- Mike Hart, the running back head coach of the Michigan Wolverines was carted off the field after collapsing during Saturday’s game.

Hart reportedly fell to the ground during the first quarter of the game. Officiates stopped the game at this time, prompting medics to come to the Michigan sideline and loading him onto the medic cart.

According to Si.com , as Hart was carted off the field he gave a thumbs-up to the fans, signifying that he was still responsive and alert.

Where are they now?: Mike Hart

At this time the University of Michigan has not released any further statements on the situation or the status of Hart.

Hart is a Syracuse native and graduated from Onondaga Central High School.

During his time at Onondaga Central High School, Cuse.com reports that Hart set the national record for career rushing touchdowns (204) and finished second in career rushing yards (11,045). The Tigers were 46-1 and won three state championships with Hart in the backfield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
City
Onondaga, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Michigan Wolverines#Cuse Com#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox17

Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Win Tickets to Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live

With a career spanning over 50 years, and 75 million records sold worldwide including seven multi-platinum, four platinum and two gold album certifications, Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame member Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band is one of the best-selling musical acts of all time. Classic Seger is...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan suspends Novi car dealership Carvana's license citing 'imminent harm' to public

The Michigan Department of State has suspended the license of the Carvana dealership in Novi for "imminent harm to the public," a claim Carvana calls "baseless." In a media release late last week, the state said Carvana LLC, owned by Paul Breaux and located off of Novi Road near I-96, committed several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The alleged violations were discovered during an investigation by the state regulatory staff of multiple complaints from consumers...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

New DashMart In Burton – Is It Open Or Not?

Regardless if you use the service or not, chances are you have heard of the fast food and take-out delivery service DoorDash, but have you heard of DashMart?. DashMart by DoorDash is a grocery and convenience delivery service and it appears one will be opening (if it is not already) in Genesee County. The store is located at the corner of Center and Atherton Roads in Burton. Heads up, although it is an actual DashMart location, customers cannot go inside to shop. All shopping is done online, with your order then being delivered to you. Think of the actual store as a warehouse.
BURTON, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert

“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
DETROIT, MI
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy