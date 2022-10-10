photo credit: California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal. CalMatters talked to the state's Franchise Tax Board to parse what all this means for you. Are you eligible? To be eligible, you need to have filed a 2020 California tax return by Oct. 15, 2021....

