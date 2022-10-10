Read full article on original website
WJLA
Md. drivers fired up after charged comments on electric cars in gubernatorial debate
(WBFF) — Mutual disdain was on full display when the two candidates vying to be Maryland's next governor clashed during their first and likely final debate. "Frankly, I’m standing on stage right now with an extremist election denier," said Democratic nominee Wes Moore. "This is outrageous and ridiculous....
WJLA
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
WJLA
Columbia man accused of causing hit-and-run crash during Ocean City car show event
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WBFF) — A Columbia man accused of being involved in a hit-and-run crash was one of more than two dozen people arrested on various charges during the Endless Summer Cruisin' event last weekend. Ocean City police said Ryan Parham, 38, was engaging in reckless driving and...
WJLA
Pregnant Baltimore County firefighter gives birth hours after rescuing person in crash
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — Just hours after jumping into action to help others in a car crash, a Baltimore County Firefighter Megan gave birth. On Oct. 4th, Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine said Megan, who was just a week shy of her due date, was coming home from hosting her father's 2nd annual memorial golf tournament when she got in a significant car crash.
WJLA
Cold cases involving DC, Maryland serial child rapist solved after 11 years, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold case involving a serial child rapist who committed violent crimes across Washington, D.C. and Maryland has been solved, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Thursday. Alphonso Owens, 42, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by grand juries in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the District...
WJLA
15-year-old boy dead after NE DC shooting; police seek 3 suspects: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is dead following a northeast, D.C. shooting near the grounds of Aiton Elementary School on Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The victim was identified as Andre Robertson Jr., of Northeast, D.C. MPD said they are looking for three suspects driving a...
WJLA
Suspects wanted after several credit card skimming devices found across DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are asking for public help in identifying suspects in multiple card skimming offenses that occurred from Sept. 19 to Oct. 13 throughout the District. MPD released information on the following incidents:. Monday, Sept. 19:. At approximately 5:09 a.m., a skimmer was located, inside an...
WJLA
SEE IT: Gov. Hogan celebrates opening of new Nice-Middleton bridge over Potomac
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan cut the ribbon Wednesday on the grand opening of the new Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. The event was hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). The US 301 bridge connects Charles County in Maryland and King George County in...
WJLA
Barricade situation at Temple Hills home ends without incident: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A barricade situation at a Temple Hills, Md. home early Friday morning ended peacefully, authorities said. Prince Georges County police said officers responded to the 3000 block of Oxon Park Street around 3 a.m. for an unknown dispute. Police said a man barricaded himself inside a single-family home.
WJLA
Rep. Trone runs for a third term, focusing on America's addiction and mental health crisis
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — From what he describes as humble beginnings in Cheverly and then a struggling family farm in Pennsylvania, David Trone founded and built Total Wine into a chain of 193 stores in 24 states. He then spent tens of millions of his own money to...
WJLA
Arlington neighbors demand changes after 85-year-old woman killed in pedestrian crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County residents are demanding changes to a roadway they say is dangerous, after 85-year-old Gwendolyn Hayes was killed in a collision Saturday as she was walking. The incident happened at the intersection of Little Falls Road and John Marshall Drive. “Something has to be...
WJLA
Environmental, historic preservation groups sue to stop Hogan's Beltway/I-270 project
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A coalition of environmental and historic preservation groups filed a lawsuit in Maryland Tuesday to stop the state’s controversial Beltway and I-270 toll-lane project. The groups say the project that has long been championed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan poses environmental threats to...
WJLA
'He's got a gun': Video shows man shooting at officers during Arlington Blvd. police chase
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Cell phone video is providing a new perspective of an October 6 police chase that spanned two northern Virginia counties, with the suspect allegedly firing multiple shots at officers. The footage, taken by Fairfax County resident Melanie Alvarado, shows the moment a man opened...
WJLA
'Growing safety issue': WMATA Board of Directors address overcrowding
WASHINGTON (7News) — Members of Metro’s board of directors are expressing open frustration that the transit agency is not being allowed to run more of its newest series of trains, especially since Metro officials say the rail system has seen a noticeable increase in crowded trains since Labor Day.
WJLA
Pedestrian dead, driver injured after crash in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A driver is hospitalized and a pedestrian has died after being struck along Indian Head Highway late Tuesday night, according to Prince George’s County police. Authorities said around 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill...
WJLA
Parents located after child found wandering Montgomery County parking lot
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The parents of a child found wandering in a parking lot in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue were identified by officers Wednesday, a Montgomery County police spokesperson said. Authorities first discovered the child around 5:45 a.m. No further details were immediately available. It...
WJLA
'Jobs That Build' initiative to provide Md. contractors, employers with up to $10K: Hogan
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced a new initiative "to eliminate post-pandemic barriers to careers in infrastructure." Hogan says Maryland's 'Jobs That Build' initiative will provide contractors and employers with up to $10,000 per employee that can be used toward costs like housing, transportation, childcare, and payment of wages during a training program or for a sign-on or retention bonus.
WJLA
'Not paying to live like this': DC's Marbury Plaza residents weary of worsening conditions
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — “I’m not paying to live like this. I’m not doing it anymore!” said Barbara Cooper, the president of the tenants association at Marbury Plaza, a huge 674-unit apartment complex in Southeast D.C. When it was completed in 1968, it became an...
WJLA
Maryland teenager honored with prestigious award, raised money to protect Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland teenager was honored with a prestigious award, surpassing 500 applicants in two countries. 17-year-old Reed Spaulding, of Towson Maryland, was named an honoree of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. Each year, the Barron Prize celebrates 25 inspiring young leaders – fifteen...
WJLA
11-year-old son of fallen USCP Officer Billy Evans makes kayak journey in his honor
WASHINGTON (7News) — The son of late United States Capitol Police Officer (USCP) Billy Evans honored his dad in a very special way on Saturday. The 11-year-old kayaked the last 35-mile leg of a 225-mile journey from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., according to a USCP spokesperson. The Operation...
