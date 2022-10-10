ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WJLA

Pregnant Baltimore County firefighter gives birth hours after rescuing person in crash

Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — Just hours after jumping into action to help others in a car crash, a Baltimore County Firefighter Megan gave birth. On Oct. 4th, Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine said Megan, who was just a week shy of her due date, was coming home from hosting her father's 2nd annual memorial golf tournament when she got in a significant car crash.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Montgomery County, MD
WJLA

15-year-old boy dead after NE DC shooting; police seek 3 suspects: MPD

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is dead following a northeast, D.C. shooting near the grounds of Aiton Elementary School on Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The victim was identified as Andre Robertson Jr., of Northeast, D.C. MPD said they are looking for three suspects driving a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Barricade situation at Temple Hills home ends without incident: Police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A barricade situation at a Temple Hills, Md. home early Friday morning ended peacefully, authorities said. Prince Georges County police said officers responded to the 3000 block of Oxon Park Street around 3 a.m. for an unknown dispute. Police said a man barricaded himself inside a single-family home.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJLA

'Growing safety issue': WMATA Board of Directors address overcrowding

WASHINGTON (7News) — Members of Metro’s board of directors are expressing open frustration that the transit agency is not being allowed to run more of its newest series of trains, especially since Metro officials say the rail system has seen a noticeable increase in crowded trains since Labor Day.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'Jobs That Build' initiative to provide Md. contractors, employers with up to $10K: Hogan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced a new initiative "to eliminate post-pandemic barriers to careers in infrastructure." Hogan says Maryland's 'Jobs That Build' initiative will provide contractors and employers with up to $10,000 per employee that can be used toward costs like housing, transportation, childcare, and payment of wages during a training program or for a sign-on or retention bonus.
MARYLAND STATE

