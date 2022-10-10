MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced a new initiative "to eliminate post-pandemic barriers to careers in infrastructure." Hogan says Maryland's 'Jobs That Build' initiative will provide contractors and employers with up to $10,000 per employee that can be used toward costs like housing, transportation, childcare, and payment of wages during a training program or for a sign-on or retention bonus.

