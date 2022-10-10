Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Man 'had a sword and machete and was trying to break down the door,' SWAT team called
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — First, a couple started drinking. Then came an argument and things ended with threats, violence and the SWAT team. That's what the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said happened last Saturday morning, Oct. 8. At 6:41 a.m., "Units responded to an armed domestic...
cbs12.com
Bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run, deputies need your help
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal hit-and-run crash killed a bicyclist in Tamarac last weekend. Detectives are now asking the public for assistance with any information that may help them solve the case. According to detectives with the Traffic Homicide Unit, at 10:38 p.m. on Oct. 8, Elijah Thompson...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
cw34.com
Man charged with battery on a 71-year-old woman in public park in the middle of the night
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police from a public park in downtown West Palm Beach and said she saw a man hit a woman. That was at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, on Clematis Street near Flagler Drive. According to the arrest report, the...
Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was rushed to a hospital in "very critical condition," where she later died as a result of her injuries.
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
Driver accused of killing family of 4 set to go on trial
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
Sheriff: Okeechobee detective accidentally shot by friend
Two people, including an off-duty Okeechobee police detective, were shot Wednesday evening after a person handling a gun thought the weapon wasn't loaded.
Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash in Delray Beach
A motorcyclist died Thursday from injuries he sustained during a head-on collision Wednesday in Delray Beach.
cw34.com
Man shot in Riviera Beach, taken to hospital in car
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along West 30th Street, just west of Avenue O. A stretch of West 30th is closed off to traffic. Detectives scoured the scene looking for evidence and talking to potential witnesses.
Gardens woman, 76, dies in train-car crash in West Palm; stalled railcars halted east-west traffic
WEST PALM BEACH — A 76-year-old Palm Beach Gardens woman has died from injuries she sustained when a freight train struck her SUV on Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach, city police said Friday. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue drove Harreen Bertisch to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she died following the wreck on...
Boynton Beach woman dies nearly a month after laying down behind reversing car
A Boynton Beach woman died nearly a month after she was run over by a car backing up in a parking lot.
cbs12.com
Police search for man who shot, killed 24-year-old in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on video fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting took place on Pine Street just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. Investigators released...
Click10.com
Off-duty corrections officer accused of holding family at gunpoint during road rage incident
TAMARAC, Fla. – A 53-year-old Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested last week following a road rage incident in Tamarac, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Eric Harris was in his personal vehicle Oct. 3 when he was cut off by another vehicle in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue.
Missing Boynton Beach woman found safe
Boynton Beach police said Olimpia La Cerva Cretter, 74, was last seen at Woolbright Physical Therapy Center Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m.
cbs12.com
Military Trail shut down in both directions after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash has shut down both the north and southbound lanes of Military Trail in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident was a "critical crash" near Flavor Pict Road. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
850wftl.com
Local police officer accused of pawning department -issued guns
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL– — A Hialeah Gardens police officer is facing several charges after he allegedly pawned department-issued guns and used another officer’s credit card without permission. 30-year-old Leonardo Carbo was taken into custody on Oct. 5th following an investigation into the allegations. Investigators say that they...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police are asking for your help finding a missing student. Maria Sosa-Mancilla, 13, was last seen by her mother Wednesday morning at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center in Doral. She was wearing a navy polo shirt with the school’s logo and khaki pants with...
treasurecoast.com
FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?
FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?. The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the pictured subject regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. 25th Street. If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the subject, please...
