Lake Worth, FL

cbs12.com

Bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run, deputies need your help

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal hit-and-run crash killed a bicyclist in Tamarac last weekend. Detectives are now asking the public for assistance with any information that may help them solve the case. According to detectives with the Traffic Homicide Unit, at 10:38 p.m. on Oct. 8, Elijah Thompson...
TAMARAC, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
MARGATE, FL
cw34.com

Man shot in Riviera Beach, taken to hospital in car

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along West 30th Street, just west of Avenue O. A stretch of West 30th is closed off to traffic. Detectives scoured the scene looking for evidence and talking to potential witnesses.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Off-duty corrections officer accused of holding family at gunpoint during road rage incident

TAMARAC, Fla. – A 53-year-old Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested last week following a road rage incident in Tamarac, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Eric Harris was in his personal vehicle Oct. 3 when he was cut off by another vehicle in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue.
TAMARAC, FL
850wftl.com

Local police officer accused of pawning department -issued guns

HIALEAH GARDENS, FL– — A Hialeah Gardens police officer is facing several charges after he allegedly pawned department-issued guns and used another officer’s credit card without permission. 30-year-old Leonardo Carbo was taken into custody on Oct. 5th following an investigation into the allegations. Investigators say that they...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police are asking for your help finding a missing student. Maria Sosa-Mancilla, 13, was last seen by her mother Wednesday morning at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center in Doral. She was wearing a navy polo shirt with the school’s logo and khaki pants with...
DORAL, FL
treasurecoast.com

FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?

FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?. The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the pictured subject regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. 25th Street. If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the subject, please...
FORT PIERCE, FL

