Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"
Andre Iguodala recalled when Stephen Curry and Draymond Green beefed during a game because Steph was taking too many bad shots.
NBA・
Warriors Insider Reveals Jordan Poole Thought Draymond Green Getting A Suspension Was Unnecessary
Jordan Poole didn't think Draymond Green needed to get suspended.
The Golden State Warriors Could Pay $513 Million In Luxury Tax If They Re-Sign Both Jordan Poole And Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors could set a new record in luxury tax if they keep both Jordan Poole and Draymond Green.
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"
Russell Westbrook was destroyed by Lakers fans for not taking part in a defensive huddle by Patrick Beverley.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green
Former NBA player Matt Barnes explains why Draymond Green is crucial to the success of the Golden State Warriors.
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Bobby Portis Took A Shot At The NBA For Draymond Green's Lack Of A Suspension For Punching Jordan Poole: "It's Cool When They Do It, It's A Problem When I Do It."
Bobby Portis suggested that the rules are different for Draymond Green after he punched Jordan Poole but didn't get suspended.
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former 6th Man Of The Year
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Jordan Clarkson. He has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Utah Jazz and won the 6th Man of The Year Award in 2021.
Stephen A. Smith declares Kyrie Irving won’t re-sign with Nets, plans to join Lakers
Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving saw himself get linked to the Los Angeles Lakers all throughout the 2022 NBA offseason. At some points, it felt inevitable that Irving would somehow end up in Los Angeles. Of course, he’s still with the Nets and is getting ready to try to have a resurgent 2022-23 season.
ESPN
Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors
MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
Tom Brady is joining LeBron James in the Major League Pickleball craze
Tom Brady is on a team that has purchased an expansion team for the 2023 Major League Pickleball (MLP) season. Major League Pickleball is getting another GOAT. Just over a month after LeBron James announced plans to buy a Major League Pickleball team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has decided to do the same.
ESPN
Warriors' Draymond Green fined, not suspended, will play Friday
SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Green has been away from the team since an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He has been fined but...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'
The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant: Warriors 'a Strong Group' Despite Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Incident
Kevin Durant plays for the Brooklyn Nets, but he is familiar with the inner workings of the Golden State Warriors considering he suited up for three seasons alongside many members of the current core. That makes it all the more notable he weighed in on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Draymond Green: Not Getting Contract Extension Doesn't Mean I Won't Be Back
On Thursday, Draymond Green told reporters he doesn't plan to focus on his uncertain contract situation with the Golden State Warriors during the 2022-23 season (0:44 mark):. "I spoke on that at the very beginning [of training camp]. I said, 'I don't think we'll do an extension.' Quite frankly, that doesn't mean that I won't be back here. I just don't think we'll do an extension this year. So I said that at the beginning of camp. That's not something that I'm gonna talk about all year.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Expected to Start 'Canvassing' for Russell Westbrook Trades Again
Russell Westbrook's exit from Los Angeles may be coming sooner than later. Fresh off news the guard will come off the bench Friday night for the Lakers' final preseason game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers are expected to ramp up trade talks again for the 2017 NBA MVP. "The...
