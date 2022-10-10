ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Ramona Shelburne
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Bob Myers
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kevon Looney
FanSided

Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation

Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Los Angeles Lakers#Espn
ESPN

Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors

MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fortune

Tom Brady is joining LeBron James in the Major League Pickleball craze

Tom Brady is on a team that has purchased an expansion team for the 2023 Major League Pickleball (MLP) season. Major League Pickleball is getting another GOAT. Just over a month after LeBron James announced plans to buy a Major League Pickleball team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has decided to do the same.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Warriors' Draymond Green fined, not suspended, will play Friday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Green has been away from the team since an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He has been fined but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'

The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Draymond Green: Not Getting Contract Extension Doesn't Mean I Won't Be Back

On Thursday, Draymond Green told reporters he doesn't plan to focus on his uncertain contract situation with the Golden State Warriors during the 2022-23 season (0:44 mark):. "I spoke on that at the very beginning [of training camp]. I said, 'I don't think we'll do an extension.' Quite frankly, that doesn't mean that I won't be back here. I just don't think we'll do an extension this year. So I said that at the beginning of camp. That's not something that I'm gonna talk about all year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy