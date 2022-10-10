Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
Delicious Wagyu Beef Burger Spot Opens Very First New Jersey Location
That's definitely the case at a brand new restaurant opening in New Jersey that offers a wide selection of Wagyu Beef burgers, among other tasty offerings. Before we get too far, you may be thinking "what exactly is wagyu beef?" I get that, I've seen things advertised as wagyu beef...
This Is Absolutely The Perfect Name For The Scariest Road In New Jersey
TGIF, and by that I mean Thank God It's Fall. Next to spring, fall is without a doubt my favorite season, and for good reason!. You have fall activities like pumpkin carving, cider drinking, and Oktoberfests, plus, as my wife would say, fall fashion is the best fashion. She's talking...
7 Hidden Gems in New Jersey That We Bet You’ve Never Heard Of
Growing up in New Jersey is kind of like dating a sweet and sensitive guy with a rough exterior. You don’t need the rest of the world to understand your love, and in fact, that’s part of what makes it so special. When people have negative things to say about my boyfriend home state, I don’t pay much attention to it because I know that a bad rep helps maintain New Jersey’s best kept secrets.
This Place Is Named The Most Intense Haunted Experience In New Jersey
There are very few words in the English language that instill fear like the words mental asylum. When you watch a horrifying movie and then find out it was actually based on a true story, it is even more bone-chilling. This haunted experience is just like that. Why is this...
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey
When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
New Jersey’s Top Thanksgiving Side Dish Will Definitely Surprise You
Are you ready for some New Jersey Thanksgiving talk? We are, and we’ll kick off the season by talking bout the one Turkey Day side dish that rises above all the rest in the Garden State. I know what you’re thinking. Can we get through Halloween first before we...
Check out the 14 best ‘stupid’ local bands that make NJ proud
Once a month or so, we try to highlight local bands in New Jersey and give them a chance to promote themselves and their upcoming gigs. We call this our “plug your stupid band” hour, for no particular reason because most of these bands are very far from stupid.
The New Jersey Restaurant That Has Been Crowned Most Beautiful
We have a great combination of awesome food and beautiful ambiance and view at so many of New Jersey's greatest restaurants. But which one is the Garden State's most beautiful?. That's a question that is a really difficult one to answer since there are so many amazingly great restaurants in...
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
You might run into Bill Spadea at these NJ restaurants
Howell, Springfield, Pequannock, Toms River, Haddon Heights, and Montclair are all on the list for the next week of events. As you know, my wife Jodi and I are making the rounds around the state meeting and greeting thousands of New Jerseyans. The message is simple. We need better policies...
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
New at Dunkin’ — fall menu expanded in NJ
Ghouls and goblins who need a caffeine fix or a sugar rush can rejoice!. Starting Wednesday, Dunkin’ is expanding its fall line-up of Halloween spooky specialty treats to keep guests fueled up to take on the frightful season. Dunkin’ fans can sink their fangs into goodies such as the...
New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms
Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
These 3 Vintage Christmas Commercials Will Bring Back Memories
I know it's not even Halloween yet, but soon it will be the holiday season. And around this time of year, I love nostalgia. So many wonderful memories come back to me about family and when I was younger. Grab the tissues and let's go back to when things were...
It’s The Fantastic JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook-Off in Toms River, New Jersey
One of my favorite dishes, especially in the colder months, is chili. I love a good bowl of chili and a crock pot of chili on a Sunday with the Giants is the best! I do like spicy chili and yes lot's of beans! I can do meat or meatless when it comes to chili and chi8li-mac is a nice change of pace too.
Biggest Slot Wins In New Jersey 2022
Players often find themselves asking “how much could I really win playing at online casinos in NJ?” While there’s no solid ceiling for a maximum win (that’s a good thing), we wanted to explore some of the biggest New Jersey online casino jackpot wins of 2022 to give you an idea of what’s possible.
