Modesto, CA

A Tesla semi-truck is on its way

By Stephanie Raymond
 4 days ago

Tesla has begun production of its long-awaited electric semi-truck.

CEO Elon Musk tweeted Thursday that the automaker was launching production of the Semi.

Pepsi will be the first company to receive Tesla's Semi, with delivery to begin on December 1st, Musk said.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said the semi has a 500-mile range and is "super fun to drive."

In a statement to CNN , Pepsi said the trucks will support its Frito-Lay plant in Modesto California, and its Pepsi beverage plant in Sacramento.

"We are looking forward to this next step in our PepsiCo Positive journey and will provide more details once we have taken delivery," said PepsiCo spokesperson Andrea Foote.

It's not clear how many trucks Pepsi will receive.

Tesla's website describes the Semi as "the future of trucking... a beast (with) badass performance, maximum safety, massive range and low cost of ownership."

Fully loaded at 82,000 pounds Gross Combination Weight, the truck goes from zero to 60 miles per hour in 20 seconds and maintain highway-level speeds even up steep grades, Tesla says.

The cab features a "central seating position (that) gives the driver better visibility, while an all-electric architecture reduces both rollover risk and cabin intrusion in case of an accident."

The company says charging the Semi is a breeze, too.

"Combination trucks account for about 18 percent of U.S. vehicle emissions -- Semi will help change that," according to the website. "With less than 2 kWh per mile of energy consumption, Semi can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge. Recover up to 70 percent of range in 30 minutes using Tesla's Semi Chargers."

The automaker pointed out that charging with electricity is approximately 2.5 times cheaper per mile than refueling with diesel, and can save operators up to $200,000 within the first three years of ownership.

Tesla first announced the Semi in November 2017, saying production was expected to begin in 2019.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

EVs have advantages for teen drivers

As more parents are getting electric vehicles, some think it could yield benefits for teen drivers. The editor-in-chief at Cars.com, Jenni Newman, says EVs tend to have the latest technology, which helps make them safer for teen drivers.
CARS
