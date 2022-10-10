ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- The opening day of South Dakota’s 2022 traditional pheasant hunting season is Saturday. It’s practically a holiday in these parts. There aren’t big changes for this year’s season. A year ago, a couple of state laws were massaged to allow for earlier hunting in the first couple weeks of the season and to extend the season through January. That said, we still have plenty of helpful information like where to buy licenses, how much they cost, a few tips and what entertainment options there are in our annual pheasant primer. Give it a read and familiarize yourself with what to know before you hit the fields.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO