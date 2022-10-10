ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 18

Zuya605
3d ago

Remember this is our Country we Loved before it was called America. White people brought their own laws n religion but they never brought any land with them.

Reply
5
Tom Massa
4d ago

getting close to the election so Gnome is pretending she care about the native americans

Reply
9
Related
KELOLAND TV

Alyssa Cassels named South Dakota’s teacher of the year

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s new teacher of the year was announced Thursday night. Alyssa Cassels, band instructor for grades 5-12 at Deuel School District in Clear Lake. Deb Jensen, kindergarten teacher for Viborg-Hurley School District. Loretta Knodel, who teaches third grade in Avon School District.
EDUCATION
hubcityradio.com

Windy conditions in central South Dakota this week

PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- It’s been a blustery few days across central South Dakota. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Karow says some gusts were clocked at over 60mph. He says the windy conditions will continue today. Pierre’s forecast shows an expected high of 55 degrees with northwesterly winds at 20-25mph today.
PIERRE, SD
Mix 97-3

Don’t You Dare Shoot or Trap These Birds in South Dakota

South Dakota is home to a wide variety of birds. Some are native to the Mount Rushmore State, while others are just passing through. When it comes to our state, there are some very specific guidelines in place that prohibit the hunting and trapping of certain birds. Obviously, pheasants, grouse,...
ANIMALS
KELOLAND TV

Night sky is an attraction in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A person who lives near Wall can look up at the sky almost any night and see stars. People have been “blown away” by the sight of the night sky in South Dakota, said Katlyn Svendsen, the Global Media & Public Relations Director for the South Dakota Department of Tourism.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota voter poll shows recreational marijuana projections too close to call

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Five hundred sixty-five registered South Dakota voters answered questions about their thoughts on recreational marijuana and their plans to vote on November 8th. The SDSU Poll findings, released in part by David Wiltse, Associate Professor of Political Science, reveal that the results on Initiated...
ELECTIONS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota

If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Urban Indian Health celebrates 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been serving the state for 45 years. Over those years, the organization has set up two clinics in Pierre and Sioux Falls. South Dakota Urban Indian Health offers much more than it did 45 years ago. “We incorporated...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Strong winds have once again returned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
hubcityradio.com

Pheasant hunting season begins Saturday

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- The opening day of South Dakota’s 2022 traditional pheasant hunting season is Saturday. It’s practically a holiday in these parts. There aren’t big changes for this year’s season. A year ago, a couple of state laws were massaged to allow for earlier hunting in the first couple weeks of the season and to extend the season through January. That said, we still have plenty of helpful information like where to buy licenses, how much they cost, a few tips and what entertainment options there are in our annual pheasant primer. Give it a read and familiarize yourself with what to know before you hit the fields.
ABERDEEN, SD
KEVN

Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University doesn’t clear up where voters stand on two major issues – Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana. While a majority of South Dakotans (53 percent according to SDSU) support expanding Medicaid, there is a sizeable...
ELECTIONS
sdpb.org

Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools

Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American Day#Dakota People#Local Life#Localevent#Native American History#Festival#Pierre#Lakota#The Great Sioux Nation#Senate#House
KELOLAND TV

Hunters arriving for South Dakota pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While in-state hunters had a pheasant hunting season exclusively for them from October 8 to October 10, visitors from beyond South Dakota will have a pheasant hunting season launch on Saturday, October 15. The leaves are flaunting their fall colors right now, and the...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
hubcityradio.com

American for Prosperity-South Dakota opposes Anmendment D

SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- Recent polls have shown majority support to pass Medicaid expansion in South Dakota. There is opposition, however. Keith Moore, state director of American for Prosperity-South Dakota, says they want people to have insurance coverage. Moore says the expansion may overlook those that really need the coverage. Moore says...
POLITICS
hubcityradio.com

2022 SD Holistic Health Fair coming this Saturday

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Coming up this Saturday is the 1st annual South Dakota Holistic Health Fair. Health & Wellness Coach Jess Nilson talks about what holistic living is. Nilson talks about the event that will take place at the Ramkota Hotel on Saturday. Nilson talks about some of the vendors that...
HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Backup help for 911 system in South Dakota?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The group that oversees South Dakota’s system for handling emergency phone calls and text messages is again considering whether to invest in a backup system. The state 911 Coordination Board on Wednesday discussed the possible purchase of one from INdigital Telecom. The purpose would...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy