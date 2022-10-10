Liv Morgan comments on meeting MJF and shares her thoughts on his upcoming free agency. Morgan is one of the most prominent stars on WWE SmackDown, and she recently lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. Meanwhile, MJF is one of AEW's top stars. After he was absent for several weeks, he returned at AEW All Out and won the Casino Ladder Match, so he has earned a shot at the world title. In September, MJF and Morgan were spotted in a picture together. They both shared the image on social media and used the other's catchphrase in the post.

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO