DDP: CM Punk Shot Himself In The Foot At All Out, But He'll Get Through It

Diamond Dallas Page weighs in on the latest controversy surrounding CM Punk. It's been over a month since the debacle between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) took place at the All Out pay-per-view. In the time since that incident, AEW has crowned a new AEW World Champion along with new AEW Trios Champions. Punk and The Elite still reportedly remain suspended from the promotion as an inside investigation on the situation is currently ongoing.
The Rock Explains How WWE Career Helped Him Create A Better 'Black Adam'

The Rock has successfully transitioned from the world of WWE to the world of Hollywood, becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The Rock returns to the big screen for "Black Adam" as the star and producer. "Black Adam" is the latest film in the DC Extended Universe and The Rock explained how his wrestling career helped him make a better film.
Sami Zayn Is Happy Bloodline Story Evolved From Original Idea

Following WrestleMania 38 and his loss to Johnny Knoxville, Sami Zayn needed to win back the respect of the locker room. To do so, he was looking for validation from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. In trying to win the respect of Reigns by offering his services to the Head of the Table, Zayn would form relationships with Paul Heyman and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso). Sami would do enough to eventually become an Honorary Uce and an official member of The Bloodline.
Liv Morgan Recalls Meeting MJF, Shares Her Thoughts On His Upcoming Free Agency

Liv Morgan comments on meeting MJF and shares her thoughts on his upcoming free agency. Morgan is one of the most prominent stars on WWE SmackDown, and she recently lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. Meanwhile, MJF is one of AEW's top stars. After he was absent for several weeks, he returned at AEW All Out and won the Casino Ladder Match, so he has earned a shot at the world title. In September, MJF and Morgan were spotted in a picture together. They both shared the image on social media and used the other's catchphrase in the post.
Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%

Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Signing With IMPACT, Notes That The Process 'Isn't Romantic'

Mike Bailey discusses the long process behind negotiating with a pro wrestling company. When 'Speedball' Mike Bailey was able to return to the United States in 2022 after spending five years away due to a ban, he already had signed with IMPACT Wrestling a couple of months prior. As the one year anniversary of Bailey signing with the company approaches, he is currently enjoying a run as the X-Division Champion.
WWE Files To Trademark 'Uncle Harper' And 'Uncle Howdy'

WWE has filed two new trademarks. On October 8, WWE filed to trademark "Uncle Howdy" and "Uncle Harper" for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to utilize the trademarks. Full description:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
Podcast: AEW Toronto Debut! | AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 Full Show Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW's debut in Toronto, with SRS sending live notes!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic...
Dustin Rhodes Says He's Doing 'Heavy Thinking' About The Next Step

Dustin Rhodes contemplating the next step. Rhodes took to social media to say that old age has caught up to him and he's doing heavy thinking about the next step. Rhodes, 52, last wrestled at AEW Rampage on August 26, unsuccessfully challenging Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title. Rhodes...
Nick Gage Had A Blast Crashing Matt Cardona And Chelsea Green's GCW Vow Renewal

Nick Gage is the king of deathmatch wrestling, the God of that shit. Many wrestlers, even celebrities, have tried their hand in deathmatch wrestling to mixed results. Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in wrestling and still does deathmatches, most recently competing against Nick Gage for the GCW World Title. Matt Cardona also did a deathmatch, and called himself the king of the deathmatch after defeating Gage at GCW Homecoming 2021.
