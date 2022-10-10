Read full article on original website
Wrestling World Reacts To Halloween Ends, Grayson Waller Says He Isn't A Buzzard | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, October 14, 2022. - The world of wresting reacts to the release of Halloween Ends:. - Masha Slamovich and Davey Richards have been announced for 2023's 16 Carat Gold tournament. - VxS has postponed their upcoming 'Deja Vu' event. - Tune in...
DDP: CM Punk Shot Himself In The Foot At All Out, But He'll Get Through It
Diamond Dallas Page weighs in on the latest controversy surrounding CM Punk. It's been over a month since the debacle between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) took place at the All Out pay-per-view. In the time since that incident, AEW has crowned a new AEW World Champion along with new AEW Trios Champions. Punk and The Elite still reportedly remain suspended from the promotion as an inside investigation on the situation is currently ongoing.
The Rock Explains How WWE Career Helped Him Create A Better 'Black Adam'
The Rock has successfully transitioned from the world of WWE to the world of Hollywood, becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The Rock returns to the big screen for "Black Adam" as the star and producer. "Black Adam" is the latest film in the DC Extended Universe and The Rock explained how his wrestling career helped him make a better film.
Jon Moxley On Working Indies: If There's Something I Want To Be Part Of, I'll Make It Happen
Jon Moxley still has love for the Independent scene. Moxley signed a new five-year contract with AEW on October 7, taking on more responsibilities behind the scenes as well. As part of the press release it was stated that Moxley would work exclusively for AEW and international partners such as NJPW.
Sami Zayn Is Happy Bloodline Story Evolved From Original Idea
Following WrestleMania 38 and his loss to Johnny Knoxville, Sami Zayn needed to win back the respect of the locker room. To do so, he was looking for validation from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. In trying to win the respect of Reigns by offering his services to the Head of the Table, Zayn would form relationships with Paul Heyman and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso). Sami would do enough to eventually become an Honorary Uce and an official member of The Bloodline.
Liv Morgan Recalls Meeting MJF, Shares Her Thoughts On His Upcoming Free Agency
Liv Morgan comments on meeting MJF and shares her thoughts on his upcoming free agency. Morgan is one of the most prominent stars on WWE SmackDown, and she recently lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. Meanwhile, MJF is one of AEW's top stars. After he was absent for several weeks, he returned at AEW All Out and won the Casino Ladder Match, so he has earned a shot at the world title. In September, MJF and Morgan were spotted in a picture together. They both shared the image on social media and used the other's catchphrase in the post.
Jon Moxley Says Taking Time Off After AEW All Out Had To Do With The Story They Were Telling
Jon Moxley explains his vacation that wasn't. Moxley lost the AEW World Title to CM Punk at AEW All Out and was scheduled to take time off following the event. Plans changed due to Punk getting injured in the match and suspended due to an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). Omega and the Bucks were also suspended.
Saraya Confirms She Spoke To Triple H Before Signing With AEW, Thought About Returning To WWE
At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Saraya made her AEW debut in a surprise appearance. Saraya's (Paide in WWE) contract with WWE expired in July and WWE made the decision not to renew her deal. She has not wrestled since December 2017 due to a neck injury. On October 13, Fightful...
Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%
Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
MJF: Bryan Danielson Is An Incredible Wrestler, There's Nothing He Does That I Can't Do And Better
MJF will always believe he's better than you. MJF has always likened himself to an attraction, much like Andre The Giant, as he rarely wrestles. Due to his lack of ring time, some fans question is in-ring ability and if he can back up his work on the microphone. MJF has been in a consistent in-ring performer and part of highly regarded matches in AEW history.
Bray Wyatt Is Back In WWE | LIVE IN TORONTO! List & Ya Boy 10/12/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Toronto with Jimmy Van to talk the wrestling news for October 12, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping...
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Signing With IMPACT, Notes That The Process 'Isn't Romantic'
Mike Bailey discusses the long process behind negotiating with a pro wrestling company. When 'Speedball' Mike Bailey was able to return to the United States in 2022 after spending five years away due to a ban, he already had signed with IMPACT Wrestling a couple of months prior. As the one year anniversary of Bailey signing with the company approaches, he is currently enjoying a run as the X-Division Champion.
WWE Files To Trademark 'Uncle Harper' And 'Uncle Howdy'
WWE has filed two new trademarks. On October 8, WWE filed to trademark "Uncle Howdy" and "Uncle Harper" for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to utilize the trademarks. Full description:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
Podcast: AEW Toronto Debut! | AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW's debut in Toronto, with SRS sending live notes!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic...
Solo Sikoa Discusses His Call Up, Debuting At WWE Clash At The Castle
Solo Sikoa made an immediate impact on the main roster when he helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sikoa, brother of Jimmy & Jey Uso, had been part of the NXT brand, but was officially moved to the...
WWE NXT On 10/11 Draws Highest Viewership Number Since October 2021, Demo Rating Also Up
Viewership for the October 11 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on October 11 drew 737,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 625,000 viewers the show drew last week. This viewership number is the highest that the show has recorded since the October 26, 2021 episode.
Dustin Rhodes Says He's Doing 'Heavy Thinking' About The Next Step
Dustin Rhodes contemplating the next step. Rhodes took to social media to say that old age has caught up to him and he's doing heavy thinking about the next step. Rhodes, 52, last wrestled at AEW Rampage on August 26, unsuccessfully challenging Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title. Rhodes...
AEW Dark Stream & Results (10/11): Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toni Storm, More Compete
AEW Dark - October 11. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter def. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue. Zack Clayton signs with AEW. Dalton Castle and The Boys def. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein. Action Andretti promo. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) def. Brandon Cutler. AEW...
Nick Gage Had A Blast Crashing Matt Cardona And Chelsea Green's GCW Vow Renewal
Nick Gage is the king of deathmatch wrestling, the God of that shit. Many wrestlers, even celebrities, have tried their hand in deathmatch wrestling to mixed results. Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in wrestling and still does deathmatches, most recently competing against Nick Gage for the GCW World Title. Matt Cardona also did a deathmatch, and called himself the king of the deathmatch after defeating Gage at GCW Homecoming 2021.
