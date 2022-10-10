Read full article on original website
Related
8 Ghost Towns to Visit for Food and Spirits
There was a time in the North American West when ranchers, coal miners, and gold prospectors played cards and sipped whiskey in boomtown saloons, fueled by the thrill of a good haul. Then, one by one, the cattle routes were paved over, the mines dried up, and the boomtowns became ghost towns full of skeletal buildings and, according to some accounts, actual ghosts.
La Trobe Swing Bridge
This unique bridge is the work of the renowned Australian architect and civil engineer John Grainger. It’s one of the oldest surviving swing bridges in Australia, being constructed between 1880-1883, and is regarded as one of the engineering wonders of Gippsland, being able to swing through 360 degrees. A...
Toilets at the Philharmonic Dining Rooms
The outside of this building is a stunning example of how serious the Victorians were about drinking establishments, a purpose-built pub that is as lavish as a museum. A set of elaborate Art Nouveau-style gates lead into a pub filled with mahogany carvings, elaborate fireplaces, and an intricate tile mosaic bar. But for many, the real draw is the gentlemen’s toilets.
Get Lost in the Catacombs With Our Latest Maze
Michelle Boggess-Nunley is a Grosse Pointe, Michigan-based artist who holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest hand-drawn maze. This is Michelle’s second original puzzle for Atlas Obscura. Check out her first here!. When I’m creating a maze, I often focus on real places. I dive into research of...
Hwangsang-dong Buddha Carving
This massive Buddha is carved on the surface of a rock cliff where the outskirts of Hwangsang-dong, Gupo-dong, and Jinmi-dong three smaller towns near Gumi meet. The carving stands more than seven meters (23 feet) tall, and includes well-defined facial features and softly flowing clothes. Atop the Buddha’s head sits a large usnisa, a three-dimensional oval that symbolizes enlightenment.
