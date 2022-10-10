ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FanSided

Why giving Manny Machado huge deal made sense for San Diego Padres

We are in a new era of Major League Baseball as it seems every newly signed big-money contract outdoes the other in terms of dollars and years committed. And the player who sits atop the food chain changes daily. Too often, the on-field production received does not equate the contract’s dollar amount. However, the 10-year, $300 million deal between the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado made sense for both sides.
