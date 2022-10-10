Read full article on original website
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
Dodgers’ double standard obvious with Clayton Kershaw-Yu Darvish takes
The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 2 of the NLDS to the San Diego Padres with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, and the narratives quickly started to flow in after the game. Kershaw has earned a reputation for choking in the playoffs, so of course that became the spotlight. To...
Umpire Chris Segal gifts Dodgers a run on Max Muncy homer (Video)
Home plate umpire Chris Segal is off to a rough start in Game 2 of the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres series, as he gifted Max Muncy a home run. Yu Darvish is one of the more dominant pitchers in all of baseball when he’s on, but he’s not getting any favors from home plate umpire Chris Segal.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa already making Yankees regret Oswald Peraza ALDS roster decision
When the New York Yankees dropped their ALDS roster on Tuesday, some fans were let down. They were hoping for more aggressive moves from manager Aaron Boone to improve the position player side of things. With so many reasonable players to leave off the roster — Aaron Hicks, Marwin Gonzalez,...
Why giving Manny Machado huge deal made sense for San Diego Padres
We are in a new era of Major League Baseball as it seems every newly signed big-money contract outdoes the other in terms of dollars and years committed. And the player who sits atop the food chain changes daily. Too often, the on-field production received does not equate the contract’s dollar amount. However, the 10-year, $300 million deal between the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado made sense for both sides.
