BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Latayvis Jones was outside his home on Lower Street Monday afternoon when he said he and his two young relatives were targeted at random. “A black car had rode by and called me an ugly dude and stuff,” said Jones. “The second time they rode by they said something else to me and the third time they rode by here they started shooting and stuff.”

BAY MINETTE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO