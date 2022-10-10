Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
It would be a disaster if the Lakers sign this newly-waived player
The Los Angeles Lakers are over halfway through the preseason and there are still some aspects of the roster that need to be figured out. Most notably, the Lakers have one free roster spot to hand out for the 2022-23 season with some potential candidates. Before the preseason began, there...
The Suns sign one former Pistons guard and waive another
It has been a weird offseason for free agency, and that includes a few former Detroit Pistons. There have been several notable free agents available all offseason, including future Hall-of-Famers like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, who are still looking for jobs with less than a week to go until the regular season.
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Adam Mokoka, who spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-2021.
The LA Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Clippers have waived Malik Fitts, Xavier Moon, and Nate Darling
Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons
Ja Morant looks ready for the regular season to start. He was leaping out of the building and putting on a show in Detroit on Thursday night, especially in transition. But in the halfcourt, too. Morant finished with 31 points and the Grizzlies looked like their explosive young selves in...
Chris Paul And Devin Booker's Status For Kings-Suns Game
Both Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been ruled out for Wednesday’s preseason game between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.
Trail Blazers Basketball is Back! Here's What's Happening at Moda Center During the First 5 Regular Season Home Games
The 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers regular season home opener is Oct. 21 as they take on the Phoenix Suns. Don't miss the opportunity to see Portland native Jerami Grant take the court for the first time in the regular season in a Trail Blazers uniform along with rookies Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker.
Hornets To Launch Season With Tipoff Tour Presented By Dr. Pepper
Hornets Players To Make Appearances Throughout Charlotte On Monday, October 17. October 14, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets will celebrate the opening of the 2022-23 NBA season with the annual Hornets Tipoff Tour presented by Dr Pepper. Hornets players, Hugo and the Honey Bees will swarm various areas of the Charlotte community on Monday, October 17, to mark the start of the regular season. The Hornets begin the 2022-23 campaign on Wednesday, October 19, when they visit the San Antonio Spurs.
Christian Arroyo sends perfect end-of-season message to Red Sox Nation
The only thing worse than a bad season for a Boston sports team is when the people involved – players, coaches, front office, ownership – pretend otherwise. Thankfully, the 2022 Red Sox were so disappointing in so many ways that no one would dare suggest otherwise. So, when Christian Arroyo posted an end-of-season Instagram, he gave it a self-aware caption:
Ja Morant highlight dunks, defense lead Memphis Grizzlies to preseason win vs. Pistons
Before the game, it was a family affair. Once the ball tipped off, all love was lost. Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant went at Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, son of of former Grizzlies assistant coach Niele Ivey. The No. 5 overall pick by the Pistons didn't shy away, using his Morant-like...
