Open Studio: How Step Afrika! marches to the beat of a different drum
This week on Open Studio, Jared Bowen sits down with C. Brian Williams, the founder of Step Afrika!, which has made step dance a cultural and artistic art form. Step Afrika!'s latest production is "DRUMFOLK," now onstage at Emerson Cutler Majestic. From there, Bowen marks Hispanic Heritage Month with poet...
City of Boston program to promote civic engagement by Black men and boys
Boston’s new Office of Black Male Advancement announced Wednesday its first pilot program, an 8-week course aimed at cultivating Black male civic leaders across the city. Called the Black Men Lead Boston initiative, it will take two dozen pre-selected men, ages 18 to 35, through weekly sessions developed by The Davis System, a local Black-owned political organizing outfit.
A walk down the block: Is Boston fashionable? These people say yes
Let's take a walk down the block. It's Fashion Week in Boston, so we are going to walk the runway. Let's be honest, this isn't exactly a fashion capital of the world. But even if GQ did once rank us as the worst dressed city in America — yes, that happened — that doesn't mean we don't have style.
The imaginative 'My Obsession' is a turning point for Boston Ballet
Each week, GBH News Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen shares his rundown of the latest in Boston's arts and culture with Morning Edition. This week, he discusses a production by Boston Ballet and how the MFA's exhibit on LIFE Magazine brings new meaning to "life." Boston Ballet: 'My Obsession'. Playing...
As workers restore Dorchester's iconic rainbow gas tank, a history lesson about the artwork
The natural gas tank on Dorchester’s Commercial Point is getting a touch-up. Workers are repainting the rainbow swashes of color on the tank, and have been climbing 14 stories high to power-wash its surface and roll on paint. Bill Forry, managing editor for the Dorchester Reporter recently got to climb up the tank and admire it up close. He joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Seigel to talk about the experience. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Midwife-led birth center in Beverly has seen its last patient, staff say
Staff at the North Shore Birth Center on the campus of Beverly Hospital say they've seen their last patient. The center was the only stand-alone midwife-led birth center currently delivering babies in Eastern Massachusetts. Beth Israel Lahey Health had announced plans in May to close the center, citing staffing shortages.
