Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6
The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
Giants player stuck in London after win over Packers (UPDATE)
The New York Giants will be a man short Wednesday at practice. That’s because punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind following Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:. #Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the...
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl C Jeff Saturday blasts Packers for 'dumb football'
The Green Bay Packers are 3-2 following an immensely disappointing loss to the New York Giants in London in Week 5. Despite leading by 17 points at one point, the Packers collapsed in the second half and lost 27-22. The loss, of course, led to a great deal of criticism...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike McCarthy Announces Wednesday Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott
It appears the Dallas Cowboys are planning on Cooper Rush, not Dak Prescott, under center this Sunday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Mike McCarthy announced this Wednesday that Prescott, who's working his way back from hand surgery, will do some "light throwing" after practice ...
It would be a disaster if the Lakers sign this newly-waived player
The Los Angeles Lakers are over halfway through the preseason and there are still some aspects of the roster that need to be figured out. Most notably, the Lakers have one free roster spot to hand out for the 2022-23 season with some potential candidates. Before the preseason began, there...
1 Stat That Should Cause Major Concern For Packers, Aaron Rodgers
Heading into the 2022 regular season, the Green Bay Packers knew that there would be some kinks to work out with their offense. While they were able to lock down a contract extension with Aaron Rodgers, he lost some important weapons in the offseason. Davante Adams being traded to the...
Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen: How two generational talents changed everything
On Sunday afternoon as millions of Americans come to the conclusion of a fairly lackluster noon slate of games, most of those tired eyes will turn their attention to what is certainly the game of the year thus far. The 4-1 Buffalo Bills travel to a very familiar place – Arrowhead Stadium – to take on the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Two of the more rabid fanbases in the NFL will converge on football’s Mecca. Meats will be grilled and sauced, beers will be deleted from the face of the planet, and in reckless fashion, several folding tables will likely be broken in the parking lot leading up to the 3:25 kickoff on CBS.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pittsburgh Steelers: A look at four potential 2023 NFL draft prospects in the first round
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in unfamiliar territory. They are losing and playing downright bad football. The Steelers haven’t had a
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
Richard Sherman practically begs Sean Payton to return from retirement
Sean Payton will probably return to coaching at some point. Richard Sherman would like to see it sooner than later. Richard Sherman, who has been doing commentary work for Amazon Prime on Thursday Night Football, is as frustrated as any of us about the quality of TNF games so far this season.
Ranking the Lakers offseason additions by their preseason play
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lot of roster turnover this offseason after the team put together one of the worst supporting casts that LeBron James has ever had last season. Los Angeles got much younger and is hoping that this supporting cast can be better than it was last season.
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0