ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6

The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
San Francisco, CA
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
New York State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen: How two generational talents changed everything

On Sunday afternoon as millions of Americans come to the conclusion of a fairly lackluster noon slate of games, most of those tired eyes will turn their attention to what is certainly the game of the year thus far. The 4-1 Buffalo Bills travel to a very familiar place – Arrowhead Stadium – to take on the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Two of the more rabid fanbases in the NFL will converge on football’s Mecca. Meats will be grilled and sauced, beers will be deleted from the face of the planet, and in reckless fashion, several folding tables will likely be broken in the parking lot leading up to the 3:25 kickoff on CBS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
Person
Aaron Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy