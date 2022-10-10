ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%

Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Nick Jackson
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Billy Gunn
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Ace Steel
Fightful

Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her

Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
WWE
Fightful

The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Moving Away From 'The Gunn Club' Name

Austin & Colten Gunn dive into why they changed their team name. Since The Gunn Brothers officially severed ties with their father Billy Gunn in August, the duo have moved on to do bigger and better things. Both Austin & Colten Gunn are now members of 'The Firm', a faction that also includes Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and W. Morrissey.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swerve#Combat
Fightful

DDP: CM Punk Shot Himself In The Foot At All Out, But He'll Get Through It

Diamond Dallas Page weighs in on the latest controversy surrounding CM Punk. It's been over a month since the debacle between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) took place at the All Out pay-per-view. In the time since that incident, AEW has crowned a new AEW World Champion along with new AEW Trios Champions. Punk and The Elite still reportedly remain suspended from the promotion as an inside investigation on the situation is currently ongoing.
WWE
Fightful

Podcast: AEW Toronto Debut! | AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 Full Show Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW's debut in Toronto, with SRS sending live notes!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments

IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Drop On 10/12/22

Viewership numbers for the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 983,000 viewers. This number is down 5% from last week's episode which drew 1,038,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 (417,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
WWE
Fightful

Liv Morgan Recalls Meeting MJF, Shares Her Thoughts On His Upcoming Free Agency

Liv Morgan comments on meeting MJF and shares her thoughts on his upcoming free agency. Morgan is one of the most prominent stars on WWE SmackDown, and she recently lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. Meanwhile, MJF is one of AEW's top stars. After he was absent for several weeks, he returned at AEW All Out and won the Casino Ladder Match, so he has earned a shot at the world title. In September, MJF and Morgan were spotted in a picture together. They both shared the image on social media and used the other's catchphrase in the post.
WWE
Fightful

Fatal 4-Way Match For Intercontinental Title Shot Set For 10/14 WWE SmackDown

Four of WWE SmackDown's top stars will battle it out for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on Friday night. WWE has announced a Fatal 4-Way match for the October 14 episode of SmackDown, and the winner will earn a shot at the gold. Karrion Kross will face Sheamus, Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet. Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Sheamus has unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the gold twice. However, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch defeated Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser at Extreme Rules. Sikoa has been on an unstoppable run since he debuted, and Ricochet has also been gaining momentum in recent weeks.
WWE
Fightful

Dustin Rhodes Says He's Doing 'Heavy Thinking' About The Next Step

Dustin Rhodes contemplating the next step. Rhodes took to social media to say that old age has caught up to him and he's doing heavy thinking about the next step. Rhodes, 52, last wrestled at AEW Rampage on August 26, unsuccessfully challenging Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title. Rhodes...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy