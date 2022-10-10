Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%
Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
Wrestling World Reacts To Halloween Ends, Grayson Waller Says He Isn't A Buzzard | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, October 14, 2022. - The world of wresting reacts to the release of Halloween Ends:. - Masha Slamovich and Davey Richards have been announced for 2023's 16 Carat Gold tournament. - VxS has postponed their upcoming 'Deja Vu' event. - Tune in...
AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
IMPACT Wrestling Records Increase In Viewership On 10/13, Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling. ShowBuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on October 13 drew 94,000 viewers. This number is up from the 89,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. The demo rating increased on October 13, drawing a 0.03 rating in the 18 to 49...
Solo Sikoa Discusses His Call Up, Debuting At WWE Clash At The Castle
Solo Sikoa made an immediate impact on the main roster when he helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sikoa, brother of Jimmy & Jey Uso, had been part of the NXT brand, but was officially moved to the...
Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her
Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
Jon Moxley Says Taking Time Off After AEW All Out Had To Do With The Story They Were Telling
Jon Moxley explains his vacation that wasn't. Moxley lost the AEW World Title to CM Punk at AEW All Out and was scheduled to take time off following the event. Plans changed due to Punk getting injured in the match and suspended due to an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). Omega and the Bucks were also suspended.
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Moving Away From 'The Gunn Club' Name
Austin & Colten Gunn dive into why they changed their team name. Since The Gunn Brothers officially severed ties with their father Billy Gunn in August, the duo have moved on to do bigger and better things. Both Austin & Colten Gunn are now members of 'The Firm', a faction that also includes Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and W. Morrissey.
Bray Wyatt Is Back In WWE | LIVE IN TORONTO! List & Ya Boy 10/12/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Toronto with Jimmy Van to talk the wrestling news for October 12, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping...
DDP: CM Punk Shot Himself In The Foot At All Out, But He'll Get Through It
Diamond Dallas Page weighs in on the latest controversy surrounding CM Punk. It's been over a month since the debacle between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) took place at the All Out pay-per-view. In the time since that incident, AEW has crowned a new AEW World Champion along with new AEW Trios Champions. Punk and The Elite still reportedly remain suspended from the promotion as an inside investigation on the situation is currently ongoing.
Podcast: AEW Toronto Debut! | AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW's debut in Toronto, with SRS sending live notes!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic...
AEW Dark Stream & Results (10/11): Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toni Storm, More Compete
AEW Dark - October 11. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter def. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue. Zack Clayton signs with AEW. Dalton Castle and The Boys def. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein. Action Andretti promo. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) def. Brandon Cutler. AEW...
Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments
IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
WWE NXT On 10/11 Draws Highest Viewership Number Since October 2021, Demo Rating Also Up
Viewership for the October 11 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on October 11 drew 737,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 625,000 viewers the show drew last week. This viewership number is the highest that the show has recorded since the October 26, 2021 episode.
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Drop On 10/12/22
Viewership numbers for the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 983,000 viewers. This number is down 5% from last week's episode which drew 1,038,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 (417,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Liv Morgan Recalls Meeting MJF, Shares Her Thoughts On His Upcoming Free Agency
Liv Morgan comments on meeting MJF and shares her thoughts on his upcoming free agency. Morgan is one of the most prominent stars on WWE SmackDown, and she recently lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. Meanwhile, MJF is one of AEW's top stars. After he was absent for several weeks, he returned at AEW All Out and won the Casino Ladder Match, so he has earned a shot at the world title. In September, MJF and Morgan were spotted in a picture together. They both shared the image on social media and used the other's catchphrase in the post.
Fatal 4-Way Match For Intercontinental Title Shot Set For 10/14 WWE SmackDown
Four of WWE SmackDown's top stars will battle it out for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on Friday night. WWE has announced a Fatal 4-Way match for the October 14 episode of SmackDown, and the winner will earn a shot at the gold. Karrion Kross will face Sheamus, Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet. Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Sheamus has unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the gold twice. However, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch defeated Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser at Extreme Rules. Sikoa has been on an unstoppable run since he debuted, and Ricochet has also been gaining momentum in recent weeks.
Liv Morgan Wants To Be Brutally Murdered By Chucky; Chucky Invites Her To 10/26 Episode Of His Show
Liv Morgan will be entering Chucky's world on October 26. There have been plenty of wrestling stars that have crossed into the world of film and TV, but not many have dove into the world of horror. After asking to appear in Season 2 of the new Chucky TV series in the past, Liv Morgan is seemingly going to get her wish on October 26.
MJF: Bryan Danielson Is An Incredible Wrestler, There's Nothing He Does That I Can't Do And Better
MJF will always believe he's better than you. MJF has always likened himself to an attraction, much like Andre The Giant, as he rarely wrestles. Due to his lack of ring time, some fans question is in-ring ability and if he can back up his work on the microphone. MJF has been in a consistent in-ring performer and part of highly regarded matches in AEW history.
Dustin Rhodes Says He's Doing 'Heavy Thinking' About The Next Step
Dustin Rhodes contemplating the next step. Rhodes took to social media to say that old age has caught up to him and he's doing heavy thinking about the next step. Rhodes, 52, last wrestled at AEW Rampage on August 26, unsuccessfully challenging Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title. Rhodes...
