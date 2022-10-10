ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Healthy, OH

Ohio Capital Journal

Is it time for all Ohio children to get free meals at schools?

Last month, the Ohio State Board of Education officially recommended that the state of Ohio use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to provide free breakfast and lunch to Ohio students through the end of the year. The federal government has been providing free lunch to children from low-income families since 1946, when President Harry Truman […] The post Is it time for all Ohio children to get free meals at schools? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
myfox28columbus.com

Social Security boost set to have major impact on Central Ohio seniors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Millions of people across the country and Central Ohio will have a big financial weight lifted off their shoulders in the coming year. The Social Security Administration has announced a nearly 9% boost in benefits starting next year. For many, the added cash will help them ease the burden of the rising cost of living.
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
Travel Maven

Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
whbc.com

Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
WLWT 5

See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
foodsafetynews.com

Possible Salmonella outbreak in Ohio linked to cookies from a home bakery

Allen County Public Health Department in Ohio is investigating a possible outbreak of infections from Salmonella bacteria in cookies that it reports are linked to the illnesses. The health department referenced potential Salmonella contamination of pumpkin pie stuffed cheese cake cookies from Bluffton Baking Co. in a Facebook post. The...
