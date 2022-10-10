Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Related
Is it time for all Ohio children to get free meals at schools?
Last month, the Ohio State Board of Education officially recommended that the state of Ohio use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to provide free breakfast and lunch to Ohio students through the end of the year. The federal government has been providing free lunch to children from low-income families since 1946, when President Harry Truman […] The post Is it time for all Ohio children to get free meals at schools? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WOUB
$15 million brings relief to Southeast Ohio Food Bank, but more may be needed
LOGAN, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — Under ordinary circumstances, the shelves of the Southeast Ohio Food Bank are filled with goods. This summer was different. Much of the warehouse sat empty as both public and private donations dried up. As a result, the Food Bank had to cut back...
Ohio woman turns heads with unusual pets
Jackie Hahner is used to double-takes when she's out and about. It's hard to avoid when you have a pet raccoon at your side.
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Ohio residents
As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
myfox28columbus.com
Social Security boost set to have major impact on Central Ohio seniors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Millions of people across the country and Central Ohio will have a big financial weight lifted off their shoulders in the coming year. The Social Security Administration has announced a nearly 9% boost in benefits starting next year. For many, the added cash will help them ease the burden of the rising cost of living.
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
whbc.com
Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOUB
As charter schools continue to open in the Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to gain popularity
CINCINNATI (WOUB) – A small private school in Michigan with ties to former President Donald Trump is shaping how thousands of students are educated in publicly funded charter schools across the country, including right here in the Ohio Valley. Cincinnati Classical Academy is one of the newest charter schools...
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
Best time for fall foliage in Ohio is almost here
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
La Niña winter now 75% likely: What it means in Ohio
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
WMUR.com
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days gets adopted
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who hasbeen at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days has finally found his forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter. But...
foodsafetynews.com
Possible Salmonella outbreak in Ohio linked to cookies from a home bakery
Allen County Public Health Department in Ohio is investigating a possible outbreak of infections from Salmonella bacteria in cookies that it reports are linked to the illnesses. The health department referenced potential Salmonella contamination of pumpkin pie stuffed cheese cake cookies from Bluffton Baking Co. in a Facebook post. The...
Comments / 0